Was 2016 a blessing to Mahama?

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

I attend a church where destinies are fulfilled and miracles happen daily. Therefore, I believe in destiny: and my belief in providence is getting stronger by the day looking at what is happening on our political landscape.

I will agree with those who believe that a child who will die can never be saved even if he or she is put under the armpit of the Pope. I have also always believed that God has ordained H E. John Dramani Mahama to rule and that the election this year, for his second term is going to be one of the easiest in our Fourth Republic. Despite the NPP's resolve to break the 8; I see fate at work.



If the devil knew that killing Jesus would bring salvation to mankind he wouldn't have even attempted. That is the case of President John Mahama too.



I still believe he is the best thing that has ever happened to Ghana. No human being is infallible; he is human, and not perfect, but he did his best. I cherish him so much, and I have vowed to be loyal to him no matter the cost. So I have, and so I will.

I believe God has a reason for what happened in 2016 and 2020. In 1 Samuel 8:4-18 of the Bible, the elders of the tribes of Israel went to Samuel and requested for change – they wanted a king. Their reason was that Samuel was too old and his sons were corrupt. This displeased God, but He had to grant them their wish, He however, warned them that the request for a king would be expensive and disastrous; and would cost them their freedom.



Ghanaians chose change in 2016, possibly against the wish of God, and I have no doubt that we have made an expensive and a disastrous choice as the Israelites did.