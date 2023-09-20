Was the late Nigerian Singer, Mohbad, a Muslim?

The late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad)

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper, Mohbad, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

He died at a hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos, and was buried the following day, in a move that has widely been criticised. The immediate burial of Mohbad makes people ask if he was a Muslim.



However, in an interview recently, comments made by Joseph Aloba, who fathered Mohbad, suggested that the singer was a Christian.



Who was Mohbad?



The 'Beast & Peace' crooner was born on June 8, 1996, in Ikorodu, Lagos. His full name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba. His father is Joseph Aloba while his mum is Promise Oladimeji Aloba.



Mohbad started doing professional music in 2019 and has since released several songs including bangers. He has two extended plays (EP) to his credit. The first EP, 'Blessed', was released at a time he was not signed to any record label.

However, after signing a record deal with Naira Marley's "Marley Music", Mohbad released his second EP which he titled "Light". In October 2022, Mohbad exited Marley Music. His exit from the label was the beginning of the physical, verbal, and emotional assaults he suffered from Marley and his crew till his sudden demise.



Mohbad revealed on several occasions that his former label boss and people close to him were after his life. In one of the videos circulating online, the late singer could be seen crying and mentioning names of people he believed were after his dear life, while in a hospital bed.



In this said video, Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Zinoleesky were mentioned.



Furthermore, fans and sympathizers of the deceased singer are currently pointing fingers at Marley and his group for having something to do with Mohbad's death, and this is because of how badly he treated his former signee. Calls for his arrest have also increased.



Mohbad was survived by his 24-year-old fiancée, Omowunmi, and a 5-month-old son.

Was Mohbad a Muslim?



There have been claims and reports that the singer was a Muslim. These reports or claims were substantiated by the fact that Mohbad was buried just a day after his death. Such a type of burial is a common practice in Islam.



Mohbad was a Christian and not a Muslim. His parents are all Christians. The singer's religion has been confirmed by his father in a recent interview following his son's demise.



In the interview, which was shared on Instagram by blogger Temilola Sobola, Joseph said: "Truly he [Mohbad] gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only



land I knew him to have".

Why Mohbad was buried a day after he died?:



The late singer's father, in the interview referred to earlier, stated the reason behind his decision to bury his son soon after he passed away, and his reason has to do with tradition.



According to Joseph, it is a tradition in Yoruba land that a deceased youngster, whose parents are still alive, be buried almost immediately after he or she dies.



"In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive", Mohbad's father revealed.



He continued: "Assuming he died at an older age, we might have considered putting his body in the mortuary and taking it at a later date".

It is for this reason that Mohbad was buried early as though he was of Muslim faith.



Meanwhile, police in Lagos are investigating the death to unravel the cause. In the course of the investigation, police will exhume the mortal remains of the singer. This will help in carrying out an autopsy on the deceased.