We are gradually losing our famed football players of yesteryears through death

In 2002, we mourned the demise of Abu Imoro, who was one of the great football players of Accra Great Olympics (Oly Dade) and the National team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

Also quite recently we lost another wonderful former football player, Dogo Moro, who made his debut for Evergrease, a club in the Ashanti Region. He later joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporting Club (Fabulous) and also played for the Black Stars.



And just as we were trying to put the death issue behind us, a few days ago, one of the former indefatigable players of Accra Hearts of Oak (the Phobias) and a member of the Black Stars who won the African Cup of Nations in 1978, Anas Seidu (Thunder), passed away.



We shall basically focus our attention on this topic by targeting Anas Seidu only. We shall, however, have an appropriate time to properly delve into the genesis of how the Zongo communities contributed significantly to the development of Ghana's football.



I have had a fruitful discussion with one of our finest football enthusiasts, in the person of Tijani Mohammed (TJ), who is based in the United State of America and he told us briefly about the football journey of Anas Seidu.

TJ himself was a former football player, and he started his football career as a colt in the late seventies. TJ said he knew Anas Thunder in the late sixties when he (TJ) was about seven years old.



TJ again said, Anas Seidu was then living in Accra Newtown, and he joined a formidable football club in 441 (Nima) called the Seekers. According to TJ, Anas was the only player in Accra Newtown who played for the Seekers, and he played alongside some of his teammates like, Mohammed Polo (the dribbling magician), Ibrahim Labaran (LB) and Yakubu Ahmed (Oko, Polo's elder brother).



TJ finally said, Anas Seidu later moved from the Seekers and joined Accra Hearts of Oak like some of his contemporaries, Mohammed Polo and Ibrahim Labaran who also played for the Phobias.



The above narrative regarding Anas Seidu and co is corroborated by some of us. We therefore wish and pray that God should have His mercy on these fantastic players who have passed on.