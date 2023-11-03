Welcome to Ghana, the country where pensioners are still working and the youth are demonstrating

File photo

Please take off your political lenses for a while and read this.

We are approaching Election 2024 and the two major political parties in Ghana, the NPP and the NDC are preparing for it. We are all aware the NDC again is being led by no other than the former President John Dramani Mahama and the NPP is yet to choose a Presidential candidate on November 4th.



Contesting to be chosen as the flagbearer are the current Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin North Kennedy Agyapong, Henry Afriyie Akoto, and Mr. Boakye Agyako.



Although these aspirants have tried to prove how best they could be to lead the New Patriotic Party, it is evident they are not competent enough to run the affairs of the state.



The likes of Hannah Tetteh, Zenator Agyemang Rawlings, John Dumelo, Haruna Iddrisu, Collins Dauda, and even the new folks among them, Joana Cudjo, Baba Sadiq, and the others can still contest these NPP Presidential aspirants and still win.



Don’t be surprised!



Ghanaians, since the commencement of democratic rule in the country, have always looked out for certain qualities in presidential aspirants. Jerry John Rawlings was known for his charisma and his bold approach towards corruption.



John Agyekum Kuffour was known for his calm demeanor and way of managing crises.



John Evans Atta Mills was known for his respect towards mankind, his way of speaking, his approach to battling corruption, and his intellectual skills.



Without skepticism, he's one of the best presidents Ghana has ever had. John Dramani Mahama came in as president through sympathy as he rode on the qualities of John Evans Atta Mills. However, John Dramani Mahama proved beyond reasonable doubt that he was not just riding on the success of his predecessor but he had what was required to lead a country.



Aside from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, John Dramani Mahama could be said to be one of the best in terms of industrialization.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on the other hand was voted in because of his lavish promises and Ghanaians are witness to his government.



The NPP Super Delegate Conference, which was held on 26th August 2023 logically shows NPP is not ready to manage the affairs of the country in 2025, especially the honorable member of Parliament for Assin Central Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.



The election was manipulated and the NPP's failure to provide Ghanaians with an explanation is a palpable example of their unreadiness toward the election 2024.



As stated earlier, the NPP presidential aspirants are not fit to run for the portfolio, and subsequent reading of this article will justify this assertion.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is a politician and a businessman who represents Assin Central constituency in the Central region on the ticket of the NPP.



He was first voted into Parliament in 2000 for the seat of Assin North. He retained his seat in the 2004 and 2008 parliamentary elections and was elected in the new seat of Assin Central in 2016 and 2020.



Although successful in the field of business, there is no surety that Kennedy Agyapong can successfully manage a country as he does not exude the leadership qualities required of a president.



Kennedy Agyapong's actions and public demeanor is a clear-cut to any right-thinking Ghanaian he's not ready and fit to be a president. Over the years Kennedy Agyapong has butt heads with everyone who has failed to conform or correspond with him. He has assaulted anyone who criticized him and bullied people as he has power.



Mr. Agyapong is a sentimental person and an aspiring president should not have such a quality.



Take a critical look at Kennedy Agyapong, study his actions, and analyze some of the things he says and you will get to know he's driven by emotions rather than words and facts. Most people believe he's charismatic but that is far from him.



Judging by his actions, it is evident Kennedy Agyapong did not have any intention on becoming the President of the Republic of Ghana. A man cannot launch his Presidential ambition in May 2022 and expect to become a president in 2025 with no experience, no leadership qualities, and no psychological behavior in his activities.



Kennedy Agyapong cannot lead the country and is not fit to be president because he is a threat to Journalism.



In 2018, the honorable member of Parliament for Assin Central was all over the media house, Tiger Eye P.I. which is led by award-winning undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw. Mr. Agyapong became furious after Anas's exposé on the football field which was titled Number 12 and his exposé on corruption in the judiciary service which was also titled Ghana in the Eyes of God. This exposé saw many judges losing their jobs and people in the football industry losing their daily bread. This exposé involved dues-paying members of the NPP and a friend of Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi.



Kennedy Agyapong, after the two exposés by Tiger Eye, launched several attacks on Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team, calling Anas all sorts of names and labeling him as a thief and a threat to the nation. Kennedy Agyapong, along the way, blew the cover of one of Tiger Eye P. I members, Ahmed Hussain Suale, on-air, which resulted in the assassination of Ahmed a few weeks later.

The death of Ahmed sparked rumors and controversies all over the country about Kennedy Agyapong being involved in the death of Ahmed. Anas also accused the MP of having a hand in Ahmed Suale’s death, which typically, Kennedy denied. However, the MP was proud to admit he doesn’t feel remorseful for blowing the cover of Ahmed.



This isn’t the only incident involving Kennedy Agyapong attacking a journalist. He was seen on live TV verbally assaulting Adom TV's Badwam host, Omanhene, in 2017.



Another incident involving Kennedy Agyapong was the attack on Kumasi base Luv FM journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor, where the aspiring president said he should be beaten mercilessly for how he covered the disturbance in Ejura.



These are not the only people the honorable member has attacked. Manasseh Azure Awuni, Mr. Kwaku Baako, the late Alhaji Bature, Kelvin Taylor, Mugabe Maase, and his workers at Net Two have had their share of the attack.



Who would want to be led by someone who disallows freedom of speech and assaults and endangers the lives of journalists just for doing their work properly?



If Kennedy Agyapong were to be elected president, the rights and freedom of journalists would be suppressed!



Another thing that disqualifies Kennedy Agyapong from becoming a president is his sudden change of attitude since launching his Presidential ambition. Kennedy Agyapong was one of the most outspoken personalities in the country of Ghana until he launched his Presidential ambition.



He used to speak about national issues without fear until May 2022. He became silent on many issues that have been going on in the country. His criticism of the government became less because he was trying to gain the support of his party members.



His criticism of corrupt government officials has stopped because he knew they were the only people he could count on if he wanted to lead the party in 2024. One of the many things that shocked Ghanaians was his silence on Cecilia Abena Dapaah's one-million-dollar saga.



After realizing most of his party members were not in support of his Presidential ambition, he diverted his criticism and attacked them to get the favor of the general public. That's quite interesting because any leader who tries to hide his character to get the support of people until elected into office is not a leader that can be counted on and is not a leader that Ghana needs.



Who likes to be led by a person who stays silent on national issues just to be president.?



Fear of criticism: The honourable member of Parliament for Assin Central can't stand criticism. To lead a country one must understand that criticism is part of being a leader; it puts you on the path of knowing whether your actions and deeds are right or wrong. Kennedy Agyapong's public conduct in the past years has shown people can’t disagree with him or criticize him.



His behavior will only cripple citizens with fear if he is given the chance to lead the country. Not being able to stand criticism may work for him as a businessman but when it comes to politics and serving the people, that behavior is a negative.



To be a president, you must be able to stand criticism, you must understand and accept that the media will sometimes not agree with you, and pressure groups will spell out their challenges and seek solutions to them with your help.



Let's ask ourselves can Honorable Kennedy Agyapong entertain all this? Will citizens so scot-free if we criticize him? Will he entertain pressure groups and will he entertain different opinions? Will he exhibit his past behavior if voted in as president? Will he be open to people and ideas?



Certain attitude and behavior may have worked for him in the past but it has caused great damage to his future and until he proves he is someone Ghanaians can count on to lead the country, becoming the president of Ghana shouldn’t be part of his thoughts.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



The politician and the former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana serves as the 5th Vice President under the 4th Republic. The vice president since coming to office in 2017 has promised many ideas, some of which have seen light while others appear to have been mere political talks.



The worst political administration this country has ever witnessed is the Akuffo Addo - Bawumia administration which has been nothing but a typical definition of what we call "talk is cheap". The Akuffo Addo-Bawumia administration since taking office in 2017 has driven the country to its worst state drawing many Ghanaians into hardship.



In his campaign message, Akuffo Addo claimed he had the best economic wizard by his side as such, the Ghanaian economy will possibly take a different twist, only for Ghanaians to find out it was all a sham. Bawumia's boasting of being a good economist, which Ghanaians believed and consequently voted them into power, has caused Ghanaians more than everything.



One of the things he talked about most during the 2016 campaign was the cedi depreciation against the dollar. He promised to arrest the cedis, lock them up, and hand over the keys to the IGP, and this turned out to be a lie, as he took Ghanaians for granted.



The cedi to the dollar at that time was 3.50p to 4 cedis, the cedi has suffered a significant depreciation recently under the governance of Bawumia; the dollar is now 10cedis( 12cedis and 13cedis at some point).



During the 2016 campaign, Akuffo Addo asked a crowd at one of his campaigns the price of Kenkey which the crowd shouted was one cedi. He went on to enquire whether the people felt it was affordable to which they responded in the negative.



This is mediocrity on the part of both Akuffo Addo and the crowd because one Cedi is the lowest Cedis currency in the country. Now, to get a kenkey which out pepper one must hold at least 3cedis to 5 cedis. Prices on everything have been raised several times compared to how it was before Akuffo Addo and Bawumia came to office.

Interestingly, Bawumia and Akuffo Addo have both refused to accept it has been a failure but still blame the mess on NDC who left office 7 years ago, and COVID-19.



Bawumia has done incredibly well with his idea of digitization and he deserves a gold medal for that. Regardless, this administration which Bawumia is part of is a complete failure and Bawumia has contributed immensely to the failure of the Ghanaian economy.



President Akuffo Addo after the super delegate conference said "Things are difficult. I’m the first to admit it. I’ve said it several times. At the end of the day, when the moment comes, Ghanaians will reflect on the best to get us out of these difficulties.” this statement from the president how failure he is and anyone associated with him. If Akuffo Addo and the NPP believe the redeemer is the right-hand man of Akuffo then we have a long way to go as a country.



The failure of the leader of the economic team to admit our economy is now in the trenches is the main reason why we shouldn't consider him as someone who can lead the country. Displaying such a level of incompetence as vice president will cause the nation more harm than good as a president.



Owusu Afriyie Akoto is a former MP for the Kwadaso constituency. Having served in the constituency from 2009 to 2016. He was nominated for the Food and Agriculture minister position in January 2017 when the NPP was in power and was approved the same month.



Afriyie's term as minister for Food and Agriculture birthed the idea of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme. Planting for jobs is a flagship Agriculture campaign of the government, with five implementation modules.



The first is aim to promote security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and to provide jobs. Nevertheless, the Civil Service Organization has criticized the programme and called for a review.



The former member of Parliament is also a cabinet minister who forms the circle that aids the president in deciding on the country.



Mr. Osei Akoto, handed over his resignation letter as minister to the president on January 2023 to pursue his Presidential ambition. Osei Akoto has been a good dues-paying member of the NPP and he wants to pursue his Presidential ambition is no news but he has not risen to the level of leading the NPP as a political party and Ghana as a country.



He doesn't have his ideas straightened out and his message to Ghanaians and his NPP colleagues is not that which benefits the country. I've followed his campaign for a while and listened to messages, about what business does and what failed Agric ministers get to do with the presidency.



Afriyie Akoto was interviewed by Evans Mensah on Joy News where he humiliated himself for failing to answer a simple question on why he wants be be president. He answered, "I want to become president because I want to lead the NPP ".



Such comment from a man someone who wants to be president of Ghana but not president of NPP should be treated with caution to avoid harm. This comment from Mr. Akoto shows he has the interest of his party and members of his party at heart than other Ghanaians.



The audacity for him to run for president when he doesn’t know the reason why he wants to be president shows he's not a credible person. Such a comment shows he is a disease that will affect many Ghanaians when given the mandate to lead the country.



Until such corrupt mindsets are kicked out of the minds of "Our leaders" and Afriyie Akoto Osei, our dear nation will remain at a standstill and we the youth will suffer the consequences.



Similar comments was made by President Akuffo Addo when he visited the flood victims in the volta region. "I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering, it is my responsibility to try and help but if it was a question of who votes for me And who doesn’t.



Vote for me, I shouldn't be here because you don't vote for me" said Akuffo Addo to the flood victims in the Volta region. - said President Akuffo Addo.



Such campaign and corrupt mindsets of President Akuffo Addo is what Afriyie Osei Akoto has which he wants to be voted for as flagbearer on November 4th, 2023 and voted for as President coming 2024. He will fail his party and fail Ghanaians as a whole.



The Spotlight



Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng: The Ghanaian politician and former trade and industry minister who served from 2017 to 2023 is one of the key strategies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Kyeremanteng has had an impeccable record in politics. His achievements and initiatives which were implemented speak for themselves.



Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng has served and dedicated his all to the New Patriotic Party. From serving as the national executive Committee member to founding the Young Executive Forum to holding several positions in the party he has nurtured himself to be a high-quality leader.



On 11 January 2023, he announced his intention to contest the NPP's flagbearership for the third time. His first was in 2007 and his second was in 2010. However, he took to his social media to resign from the NPP political party on 5th September 2023 which was his second time resigning from the party to contest as an independent candidate.



He formed the Movement for Change which he outlined four dominant themes.



Changing the political status quo by moving Ghana beyond the duopoly of the two main political parties in Ghana, The NPP and the NDC promoting the establishment of a government of national unity to build consensus on a national development Agenda inspires behavior and attitudinal change in the people of Ghana.

After Alan resigned from the NPP, he made it known to the general public his resignation would not affect the NPP. The comment from him may seem to give hope to the NPP but it is the opposite. The only hope for the NPP to win the 2024 election was through Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng and his resignation from the party will not take great effect but will cause the party a lot in the 2024 election.



Reasons Alan would have led the NPP to victory in 2024.



Alan Kyeremanteng is the only political among the Presidential aspirants who has a good image in the eyes of the media and the Ghanaian public: Over the years Alan has branded himself well and his status in Ghanaian society is well respected. He's known to embrace differences of opinion and has not involved himself in "dirty politics". Unlike Kennedy Agyapong or Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Ghanaian public has had enough of their political malice. Alan has the support of both the opposition NDC and the neutral voters in Ghana.



Negative reason: Alan's social status is evident in his personality. He has not been in the news for the wrong reason and maintaining such an image would have been one of the reasons he leading the NPP would have been the best. Vice President Bawumia has been in the news for many wrong reasons.



From choosing one Ghana card over thousands of interchanges to his numerous lies and promises, Ghanaians have had enough of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his political games. Every quarter of the year hasn't passed without a negative reason and news about Kennedy Agyapong. Anyone enlightened with modern civilization and politics will never consider Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia over Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng.



Nevertheless, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng not leading the NPP will not cause him anything. His team from his movement of change is obvious he is a leader of good qualities and can lead the country. But Ghana's duopoly political system will take a long time to wipe away which is the only reason John Dramani Mahama is the only credible and competent person to lead Ghana I 2024. The rest aside Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng should give themselves time to be groomed into qualities leaders.



If I get the chance to vote in the 2024 election. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng will have my vote and together we will change the duopoly political system of Ghana. But since the Movement of change is on the Misson to change that status quo, Election 2024 is for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama because of Mahama's leadership qualities.



Commentary



The NPPs are currently facing various divisions in their party and they can choose to hide it, but the reality is plain as day. Members and leaders of the party have been divided and going to election with this kind of division will cause the party greatly.



No matter who wins the flagbearership race on November 4th, the NPP will lose the 2024 elections, Why?



NPP since in inception of time has been a political party filled with tribalism. Comments from some of their leaders have proven that and the recent comments made by President Akuffo Addo to the people of the Volta Region show how trabalistic they are.



After the NPP super delegate conference on August 26th, we were in the NPP stronghold the Ashanti region to witness the atmosphere. Listening to the talks on the ground most people were not happy that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gained such several votes while their own like Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng gained those votes.



Most comment about how the party is heading to doom if another tribe takes over their party. We can tickle ourselves and laugh and pretend we don't know that this tribalism is going on in the NPP political party and laugh until we get to a stage where there is chaos in the party.



Some comments from the like of Majority leader Osei kyei Mensah Bonsu, Chairman Wontumi, Asenso Boakye,7, and some Akan communicators in the Party shows how trabalistic they are and currently as Bawumia is the favourite to win the flagbearership race, it given some tribe in the political party nightmare.



Sadly, Nana Akomea was on Joyprime to confirm it, he talked about why choosing Bawumia will go away with the tag of the NPP being an Akan party. Sadly, Nana Akomia thinks it is the opposition NDC that has the NPP of being an Akan party but it is not.



The leadership and history of the NPP have proven beyond reasonable doubt that the NPP is an Akan party and the fight by the party leaders to bring Bawumia as the leader of the party is to redeem the image of the party and gain the support of other tribe especially people from the North. The current leaders leaders of the NPP are playing the tribal card and using Bawumia as a Business tool to gain votes from the North in the 2024 election.



If leaders of the NPP believe the party is not an Akan party, why are they so worried about the Akan party tag and why are they so worried about explaining to the beautiful people of Ghana why the NPP is not an Akan party and choosing Bawumia on November 4th is a sign it is not an Akan party?



These are the reasons NPP will find it difficult to win the election 2024 if Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong leads them.



Bawumia has been the right-hand man of President Akuffo Addo for the past seven years and Akuffo Addo's failure as a president, Bawumia should be given credit. It is funny how the person who has contributed to the failure of this government and made Ghana the worst place to live in now wants to run for president.



The economist failed to stabilize the cedis as he claimed in 2016. Bawumia promised a better economy in 2016, but now Ghana's economy is among the worst economy in the world. Tho the NPP may have not inherited a good economy from the NDC what we are currently experiencing, everyone wishes we were still in 2016.



Prices of goods and services keep on increasing, Ghana has become a difficult place to live because minimum wage and loss of living do not tally. The country has not become a good place to do business. Businesses and collapsing and investors are living. Meanwhile, we have an economist as vice president who is also the leader of the economic team.



The Akuffo Addo Bawumia administration keeps on imposing taxes on poor citizens to cover their shameful borrowing which is bringing no results. And the government doesn't not seem to be imposing a tax on poor citizens which is making life difficult to live.



Citizens are complaining of taxes imposed on them and the only person who doesn’t realise is President Akuffo Addo and his right-hand man Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The tribal card

Leaders of the NPP aside from Bawumia being the Vice president are playing the tribal card to get him to lead the NPP. They want to change the narrative and the idea people have the NPP being an Akan party and getting themselves involved in tribal politics.



The NPP playing the tribal card is currently a good thing to get Bawumia to lead the party and even become the president but that could happen if his biggest opponent in the Presidential primaries Mr. Kennedy Agyapong holds on to his attitude of threatening and talking if he losses the primaries.



Bawumia winning the primaries means the NPP has a point in convincing people in the North that the NPP is not an Akan party and now we've given you your own.



Kennedy Agyapong winning the primaries means the talk in town is true which will affect the NPP party greatly in the 2024 general election. Kennedy Agyapong's win will cause a mixed reaction in the North, the people of the North, and critics of the NPP. The NDC could chance to win the 2024 general election without a big campaign message which will be tribal politics if way but politics is a game of counter-attacking.



The NPP's biggest chance in the 2024 general election is tribal card which they are playing now and get Bawumia to lead the party. If Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, NPP will pull a lot of votes from the North and the Akan superiority will have to campaign for him in the South for him to gain the trust of the people.



Bawumia's win in the flagbearership race will be historical in the NPP in recent politics and NPP will at least address the issues of tribal politics in the Party. Nevertheless, from the comments of the leaders of the NPP political party, you can feel the NPP wants to use Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a Business tool and a contact point between the Northern people and the party.



President Akuffo Addo and Vice President Bawumia have done well by implementing the free SHS policy. Tho it was poorly implemented in the first two years the government did well by implementing the free SHS policy taking off some burdens from parents who couldn't afford to pay school fees.



The Akuffo Addo-Bawumia administration has also done well and deserves every applause for reviving the railway sector in Ghana. Nevertheless, The current NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Bawumia has been a canker and disappointment to many Ghanaians.



Ghanaians are certainly not happy with the Akuffo Addo-led administration which has been described as the worst Administration that ever happened to us after independence. They took this nation from Grace and have landed it in the grass and to me anyone associated with the Akuffo Addo government who has not branded himself well in terms of quality leadership shouldn't be given the chance to lead this country now or in the next decade.



The majority of Ghanaians in 2016 gave President Akuffo Addo the mandate to lead the country based on the numerous promises he made. But he (Akuffo Addo) has been a dismay to Ghanaians.



The nepotism in his government, corruption and shielding of corrupt officials, tribal bigotry, and a lot more associated with President Akuffo has got many questioning his leadership qualities and questioning what made them vote him into power in 2016.



President Akuffo Addo has become adamant to good advice, the crying and hardship of Ghanaians adopting the dead goat syndrome, and making several errors which have cost this dear nation greatly and affected everyone including generations unborn.



From a misplaced priority like the national cathedral, to ..... of hospital bed that is not in the hospitals to one district one factory to one village one dam to Akuffo Addo's disrespectful comment to Aflao chief about E block schools to his tribalistic comment to the victims of Akosombo dam flood to protecting a corrupt family member Ken Ofori Atta to his nepotism administration to shielding corrupt bank of Ghana C.E.O Addison To falling to prosecute one corrupt NDC officials as they claimed in 2016.



7 years with power and in office and Akuffo and the NPP are still blaming the NDC administration which left office 7 years ago. Failure for the NPP to admit it has failed Ghanaians is the reasons why Vice President Bawumia shouldn't be trusted to lead this country now or in the near future.



President Akuffo Addo has been a disaster, a disgrace, and a failure to this country and the next generation. In any serious country, President Akuffo Addo should be facing impeachment. But the vast majority of Ghanaians do not have enough education on impeachment so corrupt Akuffo Addo can go free this time but it won't take long. The system of relating with the great is something that you must study (History will judge Akuffo Addo President).



In as much as the current NDC minority is the worst minority we've seen in parliament this NPP government and President Akuffo is the worst leader we've had since independence and he will go down in history as the worst leader that happens to us as a country.



Take it or leave it, the only credible and competent person to lead Ghana looking at the people who want to become president, Former President John Dramani Mahama is of great qualities to lead this country and 2024 is the year for NDC and John Dramani Mahama. Nonetheless, if NPP breaks the 8 with Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong, Ghana will head to dark days and the regret associated with it will be more than what we are experiencing now.



If leaders of this country (Ghana) do not take advantage of its human capital and invest in its young ones, in years to come those who stage violent demonstration and plan a coup d'etat will be angry youths who has been taken for granted now. Leaders of this country can ignore this but one day peaceful demonstrations will be bitter pills for Ghanaian youths to take so everyone will stick to violent demonstrations and demand a fair share of the national case.



Members of Parliament, ministers, deputy ministers, vice presidents, and presidents The future coup d'etat is coming. Most of you will not be alive to witness it but surely you generations will be alive to witness this.



The youths of this country are not angry enough, wait until oneday they chant and help us to resist oppressors' rule and fill the streets with their anger and violence. Wait until their only solution is chasing corrupt officials with machetes and shedding blood.



Leaders of Ghana, people in power, corrupt officials who think you've not been seen THE FUTURE COUP D'ETAT IS COMING.