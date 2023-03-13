Welcome to the new Ghana, a land of lawlessness!

Ghana flag

A crime of murder is committed within a suburb against an off-duty military officer. The military attacks the whole community and abuses people on sight illegally detain and abuse 184 people and justifies their human rights abuses.

A crime of murder is committed within a town against a police officer. The police invade the suburb and beat everybody in the community on sight and detain as many as they can without regard to the Constitutional rights of the citizens and without regard to their own SOPs.



A fire officer is murdered; fire officers go on the rampage and attack any citizens they meet in the town.



A mechanic from Abbosey Okai is killed; all his colleagues take cue from the military, police and fire service, mobilise themselves and go on the rampage attacking every citizen in the neighbourhood where their colleague was killed.

An immigration officer is murdered; immigration officers go on the rampage and attack any citizens they meet in the town where their colleague was killed.



And we have sane people in Ghana justifying and defending the new norm in the New Ghana, only for them to complain when they got abused themselves in their own home in front of their children because someone in their neighbourhood murdered a soldier!



Welcome to the land of lawlessness!