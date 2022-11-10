What a bitter and anti-NPP journalist!

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

Journalism is about informing the public about what is going on in one’s country and the world. It is to inform and educate, applying the ethics of the profession. Journalists must be fair in their reportage.

However, Ghanaian journalists are obviously of a different breed and mindset. They have allowed their political affiliations, tribal sentiments, hatred, and desire for quick wealth to blind them to become entities overflowing with lies. They are eager to slander others if that will garner them enough favourable points in the eyes of their secret paid masters.



It becomes a cause for concern when Ghanaian professional or armchair journalists residing abroad in the white man’s land behave irresponsibly worse than their compatriots living in Ghana when informing the worldwide public on issues about, or prevailing in, Ghana.



There is a particular Ghanaian professional journalist residing in Europe who has clearly out of hatred or bigotry been misinforming the public about President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government. All his many publications, both past, present and ongoing, about President Nana Akufo-Addo, are to incite the Ghanaian electorate to vote him and his NPP government out of power to usher in former President John Mahama and his NDC.



A journalist residing in Europe for donkey years should have known better, as regards the current worsened economic situation in Ghana. The present bad economic situation in Ghana has not come about solely as a result of the mismanagement of the economy by either the Finance Minister or the president but a combination of factors.



Therefore, it is totally mischievous, if not a calculated act of sabotage, on the part of this outstanding Ghanaian journalist (name withheld) residing in Europe, to hold the president squarely accountable for the economic crisis in the country due to his alleged mismanagement of the country.

This said journalist, if he were not blind not to see, deaf to not hear, and dumb to be incapable of reading and understanding, will not be making those irresponsible fabrications and statements against the president.



From all his malevolent political publications so far, he is directly or indirectly seeking to cause public disaffection for the president and NPP. He is clearly inciting the Ghanaian public to rise up against the president and his NPP government by putting the blame for the high inflation and high prices of goods in the country on the doorsteps of the president, as a culmination of his bad management of the economy.



If he were a journalist worth his salt and a man of integrity, he should have blamed not only the president but the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for causing the economic woes Ghana is presently sailing through with unimaginable difficulty.



He writes and informs the public as though, the Covid-19 pandemic with its obvious consequential mortalities, closure of businesses, etc., and the Russia-Ukraine war, have absolutely nothing to do with the current bad economic situation in Ghana but the mismanagement by the president.



This is where the said journalist comes across as one of the paid agents by former President John Dramani Mahama hence doing the dirty job of misinforming the public about the causes of the worldwide harsh economic situation.

The most intelligent and wise western world politicians and journalists do acknowledge the causes of the worsened economic situation in the world, attributing them to Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, before any allegations of mismanagement by their prime ministers or presidents.



Nonetheless, the shallow-minded “sikadicious”, corrupt, tribalistic, partisan, and wicked Ghanaian professional and armchair journalists, regardless of which corner of the world they are, inform the public differently, thus, a reverse of how the white man sees them.



If President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government have mismanaged the economy to throw the nation into the current economic crisis or abyss, then it could be a result of:



1. The large size of his ministries and government appointees where there is duplication of work. That is supposed not to be.



2. The non-reshuffling and shuffling off of his sector ministers and their deputies. This has probably made some feel very comfortable and secure, cushioned against any fear of sack when even they are not performing satisfactorily. If they were to be reshuffled and or, shuffled off, all the overwhelmingly unnecessary large number of ministers and their deputies would be up and doing.

3. Not effectively informing the public about his achievements, challenges, and plans to overcome any problems his government is facing and why.



4. Not effectively enforcing the obedience of the laws pragmatically but going by the usual corruption-infested legal system characterized by unnecessarily incessant deferments of court cases.



5. The large convoy of 4 x 4 cars that follow him on his tours of the country.



Apart from the above-listed factors coupled with the never-ending openly executed acts of sabotage against his government by the NDC and John Dramani Mahama, the major causes of the economic crisis faced by Ghana are the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This is an undisputed fact!



Any journalist of integrity will know this and confess as such. But the Ghanaian journalist I am discussing writes as though, there had never been any Covid-19 pandemic with its devastations on the world economy as well as any Russia-Ukraine war wreaking havoc on the world economy with a knock-on effect on Ghana. Shame on him.

Is he paid by any person or political party to write such half-truths about the president and his government?



Anyway, I pity my country and people for allowing themselves to be easily misled by such journalists and myopic, corrupt, and power-seeking individuals who are unceasingly feeding them with absolute lies.



The covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war are real. They have had an adverse effect on the world economy with Ghana not being an exception.



Is anyone holding an opposing view on the two major causes of the economic crisis in Ghana ready to take me on an intellectual debate?