What crime has Kevin Taylor committed that he can't visit Ghana?

Kevin Taylor's Loud Silence TV

I feel a little disturbed when I hear Ghanaians say and threaten Kevin Taylor, the host of 'Loud Silence TV' saying that "if he is a man, he should come to Ghana".

This is because I am unable to specifically identify the crime Mr. Taylor may have committed in Ghana that may prevent him from entering that country. It also appears that individuals who argue that he cannot enter Ghana either do not understand the legal systems of developed nations or do not understand the consequences and costs of wrongful arrest and detention.



Every journalist, civil official, or writer who criticizes Akufo Addo or the NPP in Ghana is immediately labeled an enemy, and the entire government will do everything in its power to suppress and psychologically torture them. They did it to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Daniel Domelevo, and Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The latest is Prof. Frimpong Boateng and for a very long time, Kevin Taylor has



been a target, with all attempts to shut down his media, even though he engages in honest and impartial reporting. What I know about Mr. Taylor is that he opposes a lawless government.



Kevin Taylor doesn't engage 'in the street' or 'feed my stomach' journalism; instead, all of the news, events, and cases he covers are supported by facts, which give his in-depth reporting a distinctive and genuine quality. His journalism is to combat corruption that harms the poor, and in the majority of cases when corruption has occurred, Taylor will patiently explain what has happened to Ghanaians.

In light of this, what transgression has he made that would prevent him from visiting Ghana?



Journalism used to be a respectable and proud profession, but that is no longer the case because several criminals have infiltrated the field and are now actively encouraging and supporting crime and corruption to support their families.



Unfortunately, those who are unwilling to live like them and practice such journalism are now the target of harassment, threats, and other forms of hate speech.



Despite how it has altered the face of African media, Kevin Taylor is one of many whose sincere reporting causes him more unease.



Social media can be considered educational, but it is also the mainstream media that politicians and unpatriotic media utilize to mislead and deceive the public.

Since political lies like this are more likely to ruin Ghana than help it, Kevin Taylor has made it one of his missions to patiently inform the public about what is happening in Ghana. Those who can't take it perceive him as an enemy, however; this has gained him respect and recognition, leading with the highest views.



Ghana wouldn't be in such a dreadful condition of corruption if there were 10% more journalists like Kevin Taylor working there. Since many media in the country are afraid to expose the wrongdoings of the NPP administration and its leader, Akufo-Addo, Ghana is quickly being destroyed, hurting every infrastructure, including those for education and healthcare. Even when a disease is not life-threatening, one can easily pass away in Ghana today.



Kevin Taylor is a skilled and knowledgeable journalist who doesn't require anyone to defend him because he is well-versed in the law. Nevertheless, occasionally clarification is necessary so that critics can acknowledge the absurdity of the claim that Mr. Taylor was detained in Ghana while on a visit.



In his absence, more crimes would go unsolved. He has the biggest audience right now and there isn't any journalist I can compare him to.



The best interview he ever conducted was with the Ghanaian-Canadian nurse who was almost murdered in Ghana, to cover up the president's extramarital affair with her. Depending on the show he broadcasts to Ghanaians, Taylor has exposed countless instances of corruption and troubling problems, including crimes committed at the former Flagstaff House. The most recent is the account of Professor Frimpong Boateng revealing the president's participation in illicit mining.

Kevin Taylor felt it was necessary to release the report because it was given to the president, Nana Akufo Addo, by Prof. Boateng in 2021 but did nothing with it, even though the president had promised to address the issue. All the mining centers have led to the destruction of the environment, forestry, and



water bodies. Even though he is doing for the progress of the nation, his recompense has been denigrated much like everyone else who is important to our country.



Even though it was a false rumor, many people wanted Twene Jonas dead when it was reported that he had been shot since he is making the corrupt politician's life miserable by speaking the truth. Good deeds are never recognized. According to the little law I am aware of, an unlawful or wrongful arrest restricts a person's freedom of movement, and depending on how long the victim is detained, his lawyer is required to serve the authority with a lawsuit seeking damages.



The rule of law is effective in Europe and America, as evidenced by the 2014 award of £35,000 in damages to a Liverpool man for unlawful arrest, false detention, assault, and malicious prosecution by the police.



If something like this ever occurs to me or Kevin Taylor in Ghana, I won't be so naive as to hire a Ghanaian lawyer for the case.

I can even obtain a free lawyer in Belgium who is being paid by the government to follow my case. Although I haven't accused the Ghanaian government of planning to arrest Kevin Taylor while in Ghana, they ought to be aware of the differences between their spurious laws and those that are valid in developed nations.