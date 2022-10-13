What did he go to do, again?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana, does it have to be spelt out

In bold font, on the forehead?



We, citizens of the land, know



Just what that word is



You should know it too



Or, to excuse you?



For being out of touch



As are other subcontinental leaders

What trait is that - narcissism,



Yes - Queen's English, and glorified French?



Amusing for a minute



But now well past retiring



Docteur Honoris Causa



Just what is that ... for?



Your people want to know

Maybe you can tell us



Need to be reminded



Not in competition with anyone at home?



Running past out hungry, growing teens



Held and boarded up in places



To that shiny medal dangled



Our colonizers, their streak not lost

Six days of work, plunder and loot under our noses



Yes, it's Ukraine ... it’s Covid



You must have heard



That tired yet familiar refrain



Our leaders - their priorities



And how they continue to fail us



Bet Congrats are in order

For Ghana is first!



We eagerly await your triumphant return



We have done well