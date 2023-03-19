File Photo - The writer speaks about some concerns about women in relationships

The above question has been asked by many prominent and ordinary people over the years yet the answer seems to elude everyone.

It is men who often ask this question in frustration after they think they have done everything needed to be done for a woman yet the said woman seems to want something else. In most cases, the question is asked with a negative pun as if to suggest that all women must of necessity want one and the same thing.



So when Bill Gates and his wife separated, people who thought money was everything, asked the same question, "What do women want?"



But inasmuch as different men desire different things, it must also be expected that different women would also want different things. So the question, what do women want, ordinarily should not engage anybody's attention. But unfortunately, it does.



Now having observed women from near and afar, I dare say that women don't really want much. And in spite of the fact that women are different, there is only one thing that all women want. And that one thing is HONESTY. No matter the situation, if a man is honest with a woman, there can always be a way out



Unfortunately, men are not ready to play this honesty game. They always want to bully their way through women with lies and when they hit a snag, they turn in frustration and ask, "What do women want?"



For instance, let's say a man is impotent and tells a woman he wants to date right from the onset. If the woman likes him she can arrange things with him and find the best way out to preserve the man's own dignity and sanity.

But in nine out of ten, the man will not reveal this important truth to the woman. He will even play this Chrifé card and suggest no sex before marriage. The woman will of course agree. They finally get married only for the woman to discover the truth afterward.



Under such circumstances, the man will still expect the woman to understand and stay in the marriage. If the woman doesn't agree, this man will still turn around and ask that same question, "What do women want? "



A man would be caught red-handed in adultery. Instead of owning up and apologising, he won't. He would rather say, "It is not as you think" and expect the woman to be cool with it.



Even the very few men who would own up and apologise would not stop the act and still expect the woman to stick and stay, forgetting that apology without a change of attitude is even more insulting.



A man would complain to his wife of financial difficulty. The woman understands and makes sacrifices here and there only to discover that the man is using his income on side chicks. How do you expect such a woman to acquiesce? And if she doesn't you still turn around and ask, "What do women want?"



So to men who often ask this question, you have the answer now. HONESTY is what women want. Give it to them and you won't have a problem with them.