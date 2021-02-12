What if I told you?

What if I told you….?

That I love you



Will I have to build a staircase with words?



And a lane with rhymes to pave way for you to tell me same?



Will you require I make a name and keep the fame?



My face beams in smiles waiting to hear you say you feel same



What if I told you….?



That you mean the world to me

Will you ask me to rewrite my life’s script?



And play according to its skit?



The truth is the only star I see in the skies



is yours shining so bright



What if I told you…?



That I meant it



Will you ask me to educate my desires?

And refresh my memories?



That seems impossible



For you remain a picture in my reasoning



Bridging my present with my future



What if I told you…?



That I have found where I belong



And that I belong in you

Will you ask me not to come along?



Well I want to draw you closer that I may be home.



What if I told you…?



That I’m running into your arms



Will you be to me no harm?



Oops! Forget it and…



Give me a hug and keep me warm.

What if I told you…?



That your name keeps me going



And that your whispers stills my soul



Your company gives me hope of better ages



Your believe drives me with courage



A courage to tell you I love you.