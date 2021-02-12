What if I told you….?
That I love you
Will I have to build a staircase with words?
And a lane with rhymes to pave way for you to tell me same?
Will you require I make a name and keep the fame?
My face beams in smiles waiting to hear you say you feel same
What if I told you….?
That you mean the world to me
Will you ask me to rewrite my life’s script?
And play according to its skit?
The truth is the only star I see in the skies
is yours shining so bright
What if I told you…?
That I meant it
Will you ask me to educate my desires?
And refresh my memories?
That seems impossible
For you remain a picture in my reasoning
Bridging my present with my future
What if I told you…?
That I have found where I belong
And that I belong in you
Will you ask me not to come along?
Well I want to draw you closer that I may be home.
What if I told you…?
That I’m running into your arms
Will you be to me no harm?
Oops! Forget it and…
Give me a hug and keep me warm.
What if I told you…?
That your name keeps me going
And that your whispers stills my soul
Your company gives me hope of better ages
Your believe drives me with courage
A courage to tell you I love you.