What is the NDC proposing to address?

Primarily, the NDC aims to tackle the issues they frequently criticize within President Akufo-Addo's administration. According to their claims, if taken seriously, it suggests that Ghana's recovery from its economic difficulties might be prolonged.

Despite the NDC's assertions, even if they were to come into power, stabilizing their governance and implementing changes would likely require time. Without effective mitigation, the current challenges could worsen by 2025, potentially deepening the economic turmoil.



The NDC often emphasizes Ghana's economic woes and promotes an unrealistic 24-hour economy as a solution, seemingly offering a panacea. They also seem to amplify public sentiment to position themselves as a preferable alternative to the current government.



While it's clear that the country is facing significant economic challenges and the cost of living is escalating, the NDC leveraging these hardships to garner votes could be seen as lacking in moral justification.



The current stance of the NDC not only risks exacerbating the economic situation but also signals a lack of immediate solutions to Ghana's economic issues. Their focus appears more on acquiring power than on presenting viable alternatives and real solutions.

Conversely, if the economic recovery is indeed underway, then Vice President Bawumia's approach, emphasizing digitization, deserves an opportunity to show its potential benefits to the economy. His policy, termed "bold solutions," arguably presents more proactive and coherent strategies than the fragmented policies of the NDC.



Holding Bawumia and the NPP accountable seems more rational, given their ongoing efforts and preliminary successes, rather than depending on the NDC whose motivations might be driven more by political gain than by genuine concern for national welfare.



In essence, Ghana requires effective solutions, and it appears that the NDC may not be best positioned to provide these at the moment.