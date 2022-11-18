What it is to be in the family of Alan

Alan Kyerematen is the Minister of Trade and Industry

I never knew Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten cares that much for humankind. I am sure many others can attest to Alan has touched their hearts in diverse ways, but l am here to confess to his great show of love towards me in my critical hour of need.

I had lost my younger brother under very sad circumstances in Accra and in my sorrow was in a quandary as to how to go down to Accra and convey the body back home tot the North for burial.



As is the norm these days, l announced the passing of my brother on one of the pro-Alan platforms.



No sooner had l posted my bereavement on the platforms that l started receiving an avalanche of condolences from well wishers. So numerous and touching were the messages that my self esteem was raised so high, for once it felt as if my brother was the son of his President himself.



Not only were these messages to console me, but soon people started offering places to stay while l was in Accra to convey my brother's body back home.



Indeed, a friend in need is a friend indeed. What a blessing to be part of the 'Alan Family'.

Soon as I got to Accra that faithful night, a delegation from "Alan News" was already at my family house in Accra to welcome and console me.



Infact; the warn welcome accorded me served as a soothing balm that gave me breathing space, revived my hopes and changed my plans to convey my brother's remains to North.



Many people are not just worried for nothing when they lose a loved one; but what goes into the preparation of the loved one for eternity matters most.



The welcoming party gave me a parcel that proved to me that my little contribution to Alan's cause has received the attention of many.



The team did not even take water from me in return back for their charity.

The Alan family in the north



Immediately My brother's remains got to the North to my home soil, the Konkomba Youth For Alan had delegation already waiting at my door-step to pay their last respect to my brother and send him off into the next world.



They became my immediate family and showed me the joy of belonging to such a powerful family as Friends of Alan.



Alan’s love is unmeasurable



The date of my late brother's funeral was announced a day after the burial. I had to stay in the North for the rest of the two weeks to ensure the funeral goes on well, and that begum another story. My phone soon started to ring almost unstoppably with words of condolences from pro- Alan supporters. Moreover, anytime a call came, it came with a momo message. Many of my village folk started to marvel at what kind of group l joined that showed so much concern and empathy.

Indeed Alan's love is great.



Finally on the funeral day



I received a call from the Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen himself. Then that call brought a solution to all my worries. Infact many are still contemplating where and how my late brother had this extraordinary burial and funeral without Us demanding much from his church, family or workplace in the entire exercise. Apart from what ever parcel I received from the Family of Alan; A delegation from Konkomba Youth For Alan again arrived with another surprise. The entire family were astonished how I could stay away from home for more than 10years and still have such a very good number of friends coming from far and near North-Eastern corridors of Ghana for my late brother's funeral. Infact all this happened because I have just dedicated a little of my time for Alan. Infact; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen truly cares. I have never received such kind of love from anyone, from any family and from any organisation.



Conclusion



It is therefore my prayer that the dreams of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen all come to pass in Jesus Christ's name. Special thanks to Friends Of Alan, Alan News, Nana Hemaa Kyerematen, P.D. Orchil, Mr Kumi Terry Affram, Mr Atuahene, Dawuda Jantumah, Mr Mawan Timothy, Mr Chati Nido John, Mr Harrison Bajek, Konkomba Youth For Alan, and the entire family of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen. Indeed Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen cares. Though there is reward in heaven, but we have already started receiving it here on earth. I know many have similar testimonies, but like the one out of the Ten lappers; I have found the trut love of Jesus Christ in the family of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The writer is the Communications Director for National Movement For Alan and Konkomba Youth For Alan