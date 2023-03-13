What you don't know about K.T Hammond

The MP for Adansi- Asokwa constituency, KT Hammond

After the nineteen years of Rawlings, JAK hit the ground running. Ghana must survive and prosper. How and what could be done became the albatross hung around his neck.

But like the biblical story of Naman, the war General who suffered from leprosy, there was a maid who was confident that a visit to the great prophet of Israel would be the answer to complete healing and recovery. JAK, an ardent believer of economic diplomacy, wouldn't spare any opportunity to reactivate the economy which was slowly grinding into gargantuan crisis.



The oil reserves could not last two weeks and Ghanaians, excited by the change of government, prayed for development and freedom.



Kobina Tahir Hammond, member of Parliament for Adansi -Asokwa was the key that opened the doors of highest level relationship between President Olusegun Obasanjo and the gentle giant, John Agyekum Kufour. International relations emanate from personal and individual goodwill and effective communications.



Hon KT as he's fondly called is an interesting personality with a cross breed of Legon and London accent, whose eloquence on the floor of Parliament is refreshing and Shakespearean dramatic. He delivers his speeches with outmost passion, laced with good sense of humour in Twi or English.



By 2001, OIL Credit from Nigeria was withdrawn and the remarkable move by JAK to contact President Olusegun Obasanjo was facilitated through Hammond and his London residence neighbour, who happened to be a special aide of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Not only with the restoration of the withdrawal of oil credits, but also a sustainable credit of $40m was extended. The Nigerian legislature arm of government raised hell and some opposition members even called for the impeachment of the President for failing to pass through due process.



The silent power facilitator and broker has also successfully secured his constituency for the ruling New Patriotic Party and would have played a meaningful role in the Energy sector as a minister based on his long outstanding experience, but for politics of second God on earth, whose intervention must be respected.



I'm looking forward to seeing and hearing Hon KT , the democratic pugilist and peace maker on his vetting day for the vacant, but very important portfolio of the Minister of Trade and Industry.



At least we can go to the market, domestic or international with smiles, for Trade executed with humour always gets the best bargain.