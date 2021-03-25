When V8 becomes a priority

We lack portable drinking water in some remote villages and V8 is our priority as a nation

The nation is suffering from a pandemic that is more dangerous than the Novel Covid-19. This pandemic is known as the "vision pandemic". It attacks every leader who tries to fight corruption in this country.

The Ghanaian politicians after assuming the high office of Presidency, Minister, MP, MCE or DCE are also hit by this same pandemic. A pandemic that corrupts good minds. Indeed, we are setting bad precedence that will affect us in no distant time. Politicians, who were to ensure an even distribution of the national cake are now being diabolic all in the name of the pandemic. They don't think about the ordinary Ghanaian.



We lack portable drinking water in some remote villages and V8 is our priority as a nation. What a shame? Where are these politicians coming from? These leaders don't think about the welfare of their people. At 64, it is alleged that corruption reigns supreme in every sector of our economy today. Our roads are as bad as our leaders. As a result, the carnage on our roads won't end anytime soon.



At 64, we still import toothpick. At 64, graduates are unemployed. At 64, taxes are used to inflict pains on the citizenry. At 64, some ministers are corrupt. At 64, we still engage in borrowing rather than lending. At 64, the capital city stinks. At 64, we wait till disasters occur before showing solidarity.



At 64, remuneration for lecturers and teachers are meagre. At 64, we are endowed with riches yet hungry. At 64, lawlessness continues. At 64, Ghana is still struggling with inflation despite the numerous minerals at our disposal. At 64, acquiring V8 for Ministers and MPs is our priority. At 64, anyone who tries to fight corruption is attacked by corruption.

Ghana doesn't need to buy V8 for its leaders. It's a waste of our resources. There are top- government officials in Europe who ride bikes to their respective offices. The sad part is that we borrow from the simple yet live extravagant lifestyle. No wise individual will engage in such a mission that has a tendency to terminate the future of his people.



Ghana is gradually veering off the road of development. We have female wards without beds. At 64, our country places a premium on acquiring more V8 for leaders at the expense of construction of schools, hostels, hospitals and roads. If Ghana isn't a living dead country, then it's probably under a life support machine.



Until, we stop acquiring V8 for Ministers and MPs and channel the monies into creating jobs for the youth, providing portable drinking water to deprived communities, building schools, roads and hospitals, Ghana can't develop. It's common sense. When a father hasn't paid his son's school fees, buying a new car is a misplaced priority. Get it.