When a kettle of vultures hones in on the wrong target

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The unguarded utterances of malicious individuals in the Alan camp and other members of the committee of vultures that have nested in the undergrove of civility to churn out disgusting lies have made the Dr Bawumia candidacy for the flagbearer of the NPP my business. I never, once, imagined that people who until recently had my respect would drop into the pile of shit that they have made their resting place so quickly.

It is shocking and utterly crippling to my mind to constantly hear the barrage of attacks on a simple man, who has been a brilliant example of scholarly fortitude to follow as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. I take great offence to the false accusations that his candidacy is being funded by an Islamist group in Nigeria. That statement is offensive enough as it is!



Before I delve into the matter, let me say that the supposed eight that have teamed against Dr Bawumia are in no manner relevant at all. Some of them do not mean a thing to the delegates and those that have some measure of favour with delegates are losing quite a number due to the ugliness of their strategies and the divisiveness that their campaigns are marred with. On a personal note, I will never associate myself with any of those eight fools for the simple fact that if they have allowed reason to fly out of their brainless heads, then they deserve no honour and no respect.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the man! The only man! The well-trimmed and politically trained mastermind of NPP’s success, who is worthy of the honour anyone may want to attach to a candidate in the flagbearer elections of the NPP. Those others who have become millionaires and billionaires on the back of politicism may just have to shut up and coil their tails in shame for the cowards that they are. Like it is said, they are all talk….just foolish talk!



Initially, before the idea of communicating with the Nigerian charlatan to rope him into their circle of cannibalism, the gangsters against Dr Bawumia had cooked up a story that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia had earmarked two billion US Dollars to ensure that Ghana got a Muslim President. That would never be possible especially when Saudi Arabia has embarked on the audacious Line City project, which would cost a whopping “five hundred billion US Dollars,” an amount that is expected to double. So, when the fools realised that they had shot themselves in the foot, they changed the narrative by employing the services of the morally bankrupt cannibal from Nigeria to throw filth at Dr Bawumia with wild allegations and malicious insinuations.



The scoundrels have been loud, really loud, with their instinctive hatred! I am gobsmacked with the level of hatred that they exhibit towards Islam and Muslims. Since when have Ghanaians reduced their tolerance to that level of indecency as to instigate, incite, and foment trouble and divisiveness amongst the nation? I am almost certain that the majority do not subscribe to such blatant radicalism coming out from the camps of the “idiot 8”! With the hatred that they have shown Muslims all because Dr Bawumia is one, it is unsettling to remotely think that such dastards would even be considered by the delegates.



The louder the lies of the haters, the more focused and determined Dr Bawumia becomes. Their evil plots are like fuel that propel him to further heights and approval ratings.

Qur’an Chapter 3 Verse 54 states: "Wa makaru wa makarallah, Wallahu khairul makirin"…. ”And they (enemies) planned, and Allah planned, and Allah is the best of planners.”



The noticeably decent campaign being orchestrated and implemented by Dr Bawumia is heart-warming and appeals to the majority of the delegates. They see in him a saviour for our NPP and a fantastic successor to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is an icon in religious tolerance and irenicism! Afterall, Dr Bawumia is not a bigot, not a racist, and not intolerant!



I will not be surprised if he embraces them after all that they are saying and doing to him. I know he will, but then I will have something else to say to him!



I was advised not to respond, but I cannot stomach this much hatred toward Dr Bawumia and by extension Islam. Luckily, most Ghanaians do not subscribe to their hogwash extremism!



Mempɛ nonsense!