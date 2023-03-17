When did politics become more noble than medical practice?

The writer of the article

Tell me about a single parent in the past (at least before partisan politics became highly ubiquitous and infectious) who would not idolize the idea of their children becoming medical doctors in future. Just name one parent you knew who would let his son/daughter choose Political Science over almighty Medicine.

Do you remember the Ashanti Regional NSS Director and his “doctor daughter” at the Manhyia hospital some months ago? This man could be heard ‘boasting’ about his daughter who had undergone rigorous medical training at the school of medicine, KNUST, and was now a doctor! The pride of every father, I dare say.



History has it that whoever was seen working or walking in a medical facility “was a doctor” who was revered, next to Jesus Christ. Yes, I remember my first encounter with a doctor when I was only ten years old. My goodness! All my friends in school heard about that pleasant experience of meeting a doctor face-to-face, the next day.



But what changed the cause? Why is it that becoming a medical doctor is no more an intensive dream to follow? I agree that it is still some parents’ wish, though diminished. Is the lucrative nature of partisan politics to blame? Or is it that saving lives of dying mothers, babies, oldies, human beings is no more important to man? What has changed? I ask, again. What has changed?



Well, perhaps the compassionate, caring black man (woman) we knew ages ago has given in to greed and the love for one another has melted away, like snow. The story of a dying man forced to disembark and left alone to his fate in a solitary confinement somewhere on the Accra-Kumasi stretch firms up my conclusion about the black man. The man who was visibly seen ill was asked



by the driver’s mate to ‘get down’ for them to continue their journey with passengers on the mini-bus acting ‘I don’t care’.

I have read in the media of medical practitioners (doctors) ditching medicine to contest parliamentary primaries. When I learnt the number had moved to 7, including Dr. Titus Bayuo, I was scandalized. I keep wondering why a professional whose medical training the state has borne (some may have paid their own fees, anyway) will drop the stethoscope in hope to snatch a



seat for their party, NDC or NPP. The state loses big time. Losing at least seven doctors to parliament is a huge loss.



We do not need medical doctors in parliament. In fact, we can survive



as a people without parliament. But all of us will suffer in the absence of medical doctors. Please we need you guys in the hospitals, not in parliament.



Dear Dr. Bayuo, I cannot blame you and your other colleague doctors at all for your decision to move into politics. The obvious opulence displayed by people who had not had any work experience before joining a political party in power will make people not complain about your new choice.

After all, you have demonstrated that you are a competent individual who must



enjoy the fruit of your hard work. I acknowledge that you and the medical fraternity must be compensated far more than these political apparatchiks who are seen on our roads molesting, shoving every road user off the road so that only they can drive smoothly in traffic.



Ultimately, the decision to pursue a career in politics or medical practice should be based on one's personal values and interests. Those who are motivated by power, fame, and wealth may find politics to be a more suitable career path. Those who are driven by a desire to help others, to promote social justice, and to improve health outcomes may find medical practice to be more fulfilling.



It is pretty obvious that you have chosen to be motivated by power, fame and wealth rather than continue the noble course of attending to the health of those without wealth. Please can you rethink your decision to go into politics and remain the competent, affable medical doctor we all know?



As I conclude, if governments do not address this phenomenon, it will drive the health of our country into hades. The wealth of a nation is in the health of its people. Please, pay doctors well to stay in the profession, minimize the crass display of wealth which was amassed with a blunt axe. Do the right thing.