Which government has treated pensioners with such cruelty after Ghana's independence?

File photo of the Ghana flag

Throughout Ghana's political history, its citizens have dealt with corruption, and some of its leaders have faced financial difficulties, but no one has ever performed so poorly or engaged in such a high level of corruption as to seriously harm the nation's economy and necessitate the proposal of a debt restructuring plan that will have an impact on the nation's pensioners. Yet the current president continues to discredit Kwame Nkrumah by asserting that he has outperformed him.

Pensioners should not be subjected to such cruelty, in my opinion, as the government's high levels of corruption and inefficiency are what have caused the country's current crisis. The most frustrating aspect is that despite having the most ministers of any government and receiving several benefits in addition to their big salaries, the NPP government hasn't seen the need to trim the number of its ministers or their pay to address this issue.



More importantly, despite the government's failure in job creation, Akufo Addo hasn't only ruined Ghana's economy through his incompetence and high rate of corruption, but he has also destroyed the judiciary system by appointing several corrupt judges, including Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame. Since they serve the president alone, rather than the country, crime within the NPP government is overlooked, but others pay dearly for breaking the law.



I'm unable to think of any real justification for this administration taking the pensioners' money. Imagine that the government's main source of revenue is the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. Daily exports and imports occur there, helping the country's economy. The NPP government, however, didn't spare the ports as it went on a corruption rampage. The president, Nana Akufo Addo, was personally implicated and revealed by Ken Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central.



Everyone will agree with the writer that when corruption at the ports considerably rose, businesses and entrepreneurs were treated cruelly, and many of them were victims of theft, and therefore, investment in the country drastically decreased. Many businessmen either have their cars stolen or sold at auction. This is taking place in a country that prides itself on having an intelligent judiciary and police force. The evil and cruelty of this specific government are beyond words.



Since IGP Dampare and Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah must follow the wishes of Akufo Addo, who appointed and is paying them, they don't care that serving him alone isn't the best way to run a successful government. But one thing they do forget is that they are being paid with taxpayers’ money, and more importantly, that Ghanaians have more power than any political party.



Ghanaians take things for granted, which is why some people claim that it is a peaceful nation. However, when they can no longer put up with this government's nonsense and revolt, they will realize that they are not fools.

Even though many pastors in Ghana claim to be prophets, no one could have predicted the calamity that would befall the nation while Ken Ofori-Atta was serving as finance minister—not even the arrogant, thick-headed Paul Adom-Otchere. Yet Joel Savage, a common writer, was able to foresee the disaster and wrote more than eight articles, warning Ghanaians of its approaching arrival, but no one listened. I received only criticism, which came in the form of insults.



Ghana has devolved into a lawless country to the point where people who have dedicated their time to combating corruption there instantly become victims and even get death threats. Are they not too ignorant or foolish to claim that they will break the eighth cycle if a government and its judges will permit individuals to pursue Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa simply because he has exposed corrupt government officials and pastors connected to the cathedral? What did they accomplish to earn this?



Sophia Akuffo served as Chief Justice under the NPP administration. She was unhappy with many of this government's actions that were impacting the people but was powerless to change them, as seen by her forcefulness in opposing the theft of pensioners' money to resolve the present government's financial problem. She is not a traitor to speak for pensioners; on the contrary, it shows that she is an honest person. There is a time for everything; the majority of Ghanaians do not want the NPP, and therefore, it’s time for them to leave. This is what many writers find hard to write, but it’s very easy for me.



The NPP finds it difficult to accept this, which makes it difficult for the charlatan finance minister to step down. Even though Ken Ofori-Atta's resignation won't help Ghana's struggling economy, serious Ghanaians should force him out. His refusal to resign indicates that the NPP government is afraid that the extensive corruption they have fostered will be discovered in addition to what has already been made public. He should simply step down and leave the pensioners' money alone, is my counsel to him.



The high level of corruption at the ports, including that of the president, Nana Akufo Addo, subjected businesses and entrepreneurs to all kinds of cruelties, and many had their vehicles stolen or auctioned at low prices after being falsely accused. The nation's economy eventually suffered due to the collapse of both domestic and foreign investment, but as of today, all of these crimes have been swept under the carpet, and they are now seeking the pensioners' laboriously saved funds.