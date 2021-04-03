Which one is easier to ask, who is the most corrupt, Mahama or Akufo Addo?

Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama

This shouldn’t be our Ghana after over six decades of independence. Thanks be to God that I don’t have any relatives in Ghana’s politics, to abet, aid, and support a corrupt regime to a disgrace or injury.

No intimidation, oppression, insults or threats, can keep us silent after all Ghana is for all Ghanaians not for a particular tribe. Ghana is in a dark tunnel, managed by incompetent family or relatives.



Once we have such sycophants in our midst that support and defend corruption because they are related to the president, you must acknowledge the fact that there is no future in the country. In fact, Ghana has a long way to go because most of the leaders are cruel, often taking the people as fools.



Between 2009 and 2012, John Mahama was the Vice President of Ghana, and then later became the president. Within a relatively short period of four years, Mahama embarked on serious projects never before towards the development of the country.



Like all African leaders, John Mahama was involved in many corruption scandals, such as ‘Judicial corruption, Inflating of contracts, the Ford Expedition scandal, ‘Gyeeda,’ SADA, NSS, etc, which affected him and the NDC political party.



The latest to ruin his reputation was about the European aeronautics giant airbus scandal. In 2016, he lost the presidential race and the NPP leader Nana Akufo Addo was declared the winner.



The new president, Nana Akufo Addo vowed to fight against corruption amongst government officials and promised to protect the public purse. The majority of Ghanaians that actually hate John Mahama fell for the new leader but they forgot the idiom “the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.”

It takes some time to recognize a wolf in a sheep’s clothing but it didn’t take a long time for the intelligent ones among Ghanaians to detect that the ‘Messiah’ who is coming to save them and protect Ghana's coffers is actually infested with corrupt, cynical, brutal and even ferocious character.



Before the fourth year of Akufo Addo’s presidency came to an end, he was hit by corruptible scandals even more than John Mahama.



For example, he was placed in the center of these scandals, ‘Contracts for sale, Missing mining excavators, illegal mining in the country, the printing of new high currencies within a troubled economy, Kenlin GVG scandal, Ghana Maritime Authority, CommonWealth Visa and many others.



Under Akufo Addo’s administration, the degree of corruption in public institutions rose sharply and the crime rate also went high. His government was involved in major financial violations, which shattered the confidence of many investors before the collapse of the banking institutions.



Ghanaians weren’t surprised when it was revealed by the Transparency International Organization that Ghana is the third corrupt country. In fact, for the sixth consecutive year, Sub-Saharan Africa is confirmed as the most corrupt macro-region in the world.



Our country, Ghana, is not doing well, corruption, nepotism, hypocrisy, and lies, have invited unfriendly hardships ranging from the sharp increment of basic commodities. The government and the Minister of Finance can’t even account for monies used in the country.

The only excuse the administration can give Ghanaians after piling a mountain of taxes on their heads is due to the impact of coronavirus in the country, things are extremely hard. After all, a lot of money from foreign countries to tackle this COVID-19 has been handed over to the Ghanaian government.



How sincere are we as Ghanaians? Why have we failed to think as normal human beings because of hate and hypocrisy?



In my opinion, a president that has given a promise to angry and suffering Ghanaians over corruptible activities of the previous government, shouldn’t have been involved in even a single corruption scandal.



That's the only way Ghanaians would have taken his promises seriously but he failed.



Therefore, which one is easier to ask, who is the most corrupt, Mahama or Akufo Addo? Find the answer yourselves if you are pure Christian or a Muslim but not a hypocrite.