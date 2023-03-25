Who do our chiefs and kings represent?

A file photo of Traditional leaders

True blacks never had or knew kings and chiefs until they met their “colonial

masters”.



Kinship and Chiefdoms are not institutions created or from The Supreme being.



They are super imposed institutions created by the West. “Colonial masters” to



serve as representatives in disguised custodial of culture roles for the West



meanwhile they are agents of religion and adulterators of our culture. These



institutions are structures from the DARK or Witchcraft/Voodoo world fused into



our sacred order to desecrate it.



Chiefdoms were just cut out of the Divine/spiritual priests’ roles of The True

Tribes(TTT) conditioned and agreed as term when they were captured. Chiefs and



Kings are just split of roles of the divine priests meant to render the latter



powerless and disconnected from the people and the former more visible and



empowered to represent the Voodoo/Witchcraft world or the colonial masters



We never thought of Kingdom until the demonic tribes entering into us, engaging



in wars so as to brand their war victims as captives hence allegiance to their stool.



All these war happy and war exponents are tributaries of the witchcraft world,



Voodoo or Jehohahists. They carry the torch and visions of the REVERSE world.

This Covid is another of their periodic wars launched meant to cement their



Kingship and extend their nets to capture more territories, review and renew



their previous terms with their territories and change rulership in another



REVERSE order to the Islamic block of the Abrahamic faith.



An attempt to make the conquered tribe weak spiritually so it could serve



perpetually under the CONQUEROR. Classical example is that, a lot do not know



that The EWES’ King and Chiefs owe and pay allegiance to Otumfuo and



Okyenhene. This is a hidden secret from the masses knowing that they’ll rebel

against if the if the truth is exposed hence this stage in the war called Covid 19 to reverse our way of thinking and reducing the entire populace of the conquered tribes to just mere stooges, cowards and disguise prison/slavery.



This is the arrival of the neo colonialism Nkrumah postulated. The



Akuapens, Denkyiras, arts of Fante lands etc finding themselves in so called



Asante Kingdom were The True people of this land with traced histories but got



invaded and captured by the Ashantis.



A lot of our histories have been falsified, filtered, embellished or adulterated to suit the 'monster’ tribes who are agents of the West.



Attempts are underway to switch the ROYALCY of kinship over Ghana and most



parts of Africa to Okyenhene from Otumfuo and turn Ghana to an Islamic nation.

There certain tribes are washed off just as they did to us in Sudan, Mali,



Mauritania, Ghana, Songhai, Ethiopia, Egypt etc.



May I warn these monstered portrayed Kings, religious leaders, political leaders, the Vatican, the queen and the British monarch, G8 world, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Arab world to withdraw, repent, confess and do anything that will erase their evil designs on TTT or face the true visit of the Supreme beings ‘venom of punishment on them We can never be washed off. We are a race that can never be destroyed for the Creator is our Supreme Ruler. Are we aware that, upon all our struggles and hustles to exercise our patriotic rights to vote, the determinants of the presidential results winners are these so called cannibals of Kings called Otumfuo and Okyenhene. They are the patrons heads or representatives of the demonic world.



These are hard facts and truths which I am ready to defend anywhere even in the



bedrooms of these kings before the masses. I am never afraid of them; the truth



must be told. They attacked me through all means, visited me spiritually with



their armies but had to run for their lives or else all would have perished at my feet including the Pope and his Vatican war lords.