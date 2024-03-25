Who is a woman? Ghana’s Affirmative Action Bill

LGBT+ colours

Who Is a Woman in Ghana? An outrageous question, which sadly must be asked and clearly defined given the reality of the world in which we live. Afterall, it was some of us Africans who helped sell some of our own in a previous era; The sellers and advocates who benefited immensely and economically probably believed to possess whatever rights percolating in that era to the detriment of

the larger society.



They would serve as proud enablers and conduits to the transatlantic slave trade. Should a man lose his position in Ghana’s parliament or a black star player lose his position and decide to transition to a woman, would that person be considered a woman in Ghana’s Affirmative Action bill?



Should a 5-year-old boy be aided by some adults to become a 7-year-old girl, and would that person be considered a boy or girl, man or woman in the bill? Heck, we may even go a step further and ask President Akufo-Addo to define a woman in 2024 and beyond. After all, the answer may depend on the IMF and the World Bank.



Most Ghanaians would agree that there are many capable Ghanaian girls and women who could and would perform equally or far better if given the chance.



In fact, we as Ghanaians, would probably be better off giving the entire governance of the country itself to our dear women.

Thus, the affirmative action and gender advocacy currently permeating our ecosystem could be great; EXCEPT at this juncture, we may not even know who a woman is to even pass a law in support when those advocates have not explicitly defined who a woman is in Ghana.



Here we ask if TRANSGENDER women are considered women in Ghana’s gender advocacy. After all, the definition may depend on the source of their funding and how a woman is defined by their sponsors.



The CDD and all others spearheading an otherwise worthy cause must first tell all Ghanaians who is to be considered a woman in this bill and not leave to assumptions.



Caster Semenya:



I am reminded of a once-in-a-generation talent named Caster Semenya, a young South African lady who once dominated the women’s Olympics at 800 meters only for her womanhood to be revoked and kicked out of her competition of choice for not being enough of a woman or even being too much of a woman.

Finally, she was allowed to return after many years of frustration when age and time finally caught up with her.



The most outrageous part of the above case is that in the same Olympics, a previously abled-bodied man considered a ‘woman’ passed the female test to compete as a woman.



Who is a Woman in Ghana? For this worthy cause named Affirmative Action.