Who is afraid of the Nigerian youth revolution?

EndSARS protests have been raging in Nigeria for over two weeks

Last night the Federal Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was on the National Television, the NTA, ostensibly to educate Nigerians on what the Buhari government has done to pacify the EndSars Nigerian Youths protesters.

Maybe due to the weight of the subject or the scare most of the government people have received since the protests started, Mr. Lai Mohammed, looked pale and sickly. He was beside himself without his usual gift of sophistry. And he, of course, laboured hard to do justice to the topic.



I was not convinced in the least. I do not know about you.



During the course of the programme, Alhaji Lai kept repeating the fact that the government had granted all the requests of the protesters and yet they have refused to leave the streets and allow for a free flow of human and vehicular traffic.



He even went as far using the unfortunate incident at Osun State involving Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a case study that the protests have been hijacked by what he called, " the enemies of the country". And he, like other highly placed Nigerians and the beneficiaries of the lopsided system Nigeria operates, is frantically looking for the the sponsors of the EndSars Movement.



In a note of resignation, Lai Mohammed who eventually occupied a major portion of today's Radio Nigerian news with his preachment on the futility of continuing with the protests, asked, "What do the protesters want?"



I will answer him right away.



Mr. Lai Mohammed, Nigerian Youths are tired of the system that has made Nigerians fugitives, refugees, and victims of government insensitivity, in their own country. And there are thousands of reasons for such a protest to go on and on.



While the problem did not start with the Buhari government but an objective analysis of his administration will reveal a sinister plot of the gradual Northernization of the Nigerian Federation.



Never in the history of this country has a President been this insensitive to the plight of Nigerians. Nor is there any comparison in our history of the kind of ethnic agenda the Buhari government is a champion of.



Follow me through the list:



1 Muhammadu Buhari, President and Minister of Petroleum - North



2 Ahmed Lawan, Senate President North



3 Tanko Mohammed, Chief Justice of the Federation - North



4 Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal - North



5 Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives - North



6 Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser - North



7 Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Government of the Federation - North



8 Lt. General Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Army Staff - North



9 Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff - North



10 Muhammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police - North



11 Hameed Ali, Comptroller General, Nigerian Customs Service - North



12 Ja'afaru Ahmed, Comptroller General, Nigerian Correctional Service - North



13 Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service - North



14 Abdullahi Gana Mohammed, Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps - North



15 Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Chairman, DSS - North



16 AVM Muhammed Usman, Chief of Defence Intelligence - North



17 Muhammed Mustapha Abdallah, Chairman/CEO, NDLEA - North



18 Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, DG NYSC - North

19 Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, DG, National Intelligence Agency - North



20 Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance - North



21 Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy - North



22 Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture - North



23 Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources - North



24 Mohammed Bello, FCT Minister - North



25 Ramatu Tijjani, FCT Minister of State - North



26 Abubakar Malami, Attorney General and Minister for Justice - North



27 Ahmed Idris, Accountant General - North



28 Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC - North



29 Garba Abari, DG National Orientation Agency - North



30 Mohammed Nami, Chairman FIRS - North



31 Bashir Jamoh, DG, NIMASA - North



32 Hadiza Bala Usman, Chairman Nigerian Ports Authority - North



33 Mansur Liman, DG, FRCN - North



34 Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, DG, NTA - North



35 Nasiru Ladan Argungu, DG, NDE - North



36 Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, NUC - North



37 Prof. Umar Dambatta, Executive Secretary, NCC - North



38 Kashim Ibrahim Imam, Executive Secretary, TETFUND - North



39 AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed, DG, NEMA - North



40 Lamido Yuguda, DG, Securities and Exchange Commission - North



41 Prof. Mohammed Sambo, Executive Secretary, NHIS - North



42 Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, DG, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission - North



43 Prof. Aliyu Jauro, DG, NESREA - North



44 Nurudeen Rafindadi, MD, FERMA - North



45 Musa Nuhu, DG, NCAA - North



46 Rabiu Yadudu, MD, FAAN - North

47 Garba Abubakar, Rigistrar General, CAC - North



48 Abdulkarim Obaje, National Co-ordinator, CSDP - North



49 Mrs Aisha Dahiru-Umar, acting DG, PENCOM - North



50 Abdullahi Kachifu, DG, NITDA - North



51 Abubakar Abba Bello, MD, NEXIM Bank - North



52 Aliyu Abdulhameed, MD, NIRSAL - North



53 Hassan Alwan, acting MD, Bank of Agriculture - North



54 Ahmed Dangiwa, MD, FMBN - North



56 Adamu Adaji, DG, National Boundary Commission - North



60 Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission - North



61 Hamid Bobboi, Executive Secretary, UBEC - North



62 Abdulaziz Aliyu, DG, National Identity Management Commission - North



63 Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, Chairman, NIPOST - North



64 Ahmed Kuru, MD, AMCON - North



65 Yusuf Asir Danbatta, acting Secretary, National Assembly Service Commission - North



66 Gambo Aliyu, DG, NACA - North



67 Mamman Ahmadu, DG, BPP - North



68 Bukhari Bello, Chairman, FRSC - North



69 Mohammed Jibrin, DG, National Board for Technology Incubation - North



70 Prof. Abubakar Sharabutu, Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria - North



71 Ibrahim Goni, Conservator General, National Parks Service - North



72 Hassan Bello, Ex-Sec/CEO, Nigerian Shippers' Council- North



73 Prof. Isah Hayatu Ciroma, DG, Nigerian Law School - North



74 Muhammed Umar, acting EFCC Chairman - North



75 Faisal Shuaibu, ED/CEO, Nigerian Primary Healthcare - North



76 Umaru Ibrahim, MD, NDIC - North



77 Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, MD/CEO, Rural Electrification Agency - North



78 Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, acting MD, Transmission Company of Nigeria North

79 Saliu Buntu, MD, Federal Housing Authority - North



80 Muhammed Umar, Director, DPP - North



81 Saidu Malama, Chairman, Solid Mineral Fund - North



82 Abdulkadir Saidu, Ex-Sec, PPPRA - North



83 Dasuki Arabi, DG, Bureau of Public Service Reforms - North



84 Prof. Adam Okene Ahmed, acting Provost, Nigerian Defence Academy - North



85 Prof. Baba Muhammadu Aliyu, Ex-Sec, Federal Commission for Colleges of Education - North



86 Prof. Ahmed Tijani Mora, Chairman, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria - North



87 Air Commodore Yusuf Anas, Ex-Sec, Center for Crisis Communication - North



88 Muheeda Farida Dankaka, Chairman, Federal Character Commission - North



89 Fatima Shinkafi, Ex-Sec, Solid Mineral Fund - North



90 Sen. Basheer Mohammed, Chairman, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs - North



91 Prof. Muhammed Taofiq Ladan, DG, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) - North



92 Bala Yabani Mohammed, acting Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly - North



93 Dauda Ibrahim El-ladan, acting Clerk of the Senate - North



94 John Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court - North



95 Major General Sarham Jamilu, Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy - North



Waooooooooh



This is in conjunction with numerous Permanent Secretary and Director positions in the Civil Service. Not to talk of choice ambassadorial postings



Are you aware that both the Chairmen of the Senate and Reps committee on the Army and the Airforce are from the North?



We are not done yet. Look at that list again and you get the worst shock of your life.



I will help you out again.



If you look at the list once more, you will see that:



(A) Revenue Agencies



NNPC, NPA, Customs, FIRS, CAC, TCN, NCAA, FAAN, NIMASA, National Parks, Solid Mineral Fund and Immigration.



(B)ICT



NOA, NCC, FRCN, NITDA, NTA, NBC



(C) Security, Intelligence and Paramilitary

COAS, CAS, Customs, Immigration, IGP, DSS, NDLEA, NSCDC, NDA, NIA, NYSC, Correctional Service and Defence Intelligence.



(D)Education



NUC, Tetfund, Law School, NDA, NIALS, NILDS, Agric Research Council and Technology Incubation.



(E) All the Federal Govt Banks and other Financial Agency



NIRSAL, NDIC, NEXIM, AMCON, FMBN and BOA.



(F) Interventionist Agencies



FERMA, SMEDAN, NDE, NEMA, PPPRA, NESREA, CSDP, EFCC, and REA



(H) Judiciary



Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Federal High Court



are all headed by the people from the North



Buhari has captured Nigeria for his people.



What Othman Danfodio could not do with his sword. What Ahmadu Bello failed to achieve despite his aristocratic posturing. What IBB never contemplated even with his guile. What Abacha never thought of with his brashness and devil may care attitude.



But Buhari has done it.



And will someone inform Mr Lai Mohammed that none of the federations that were structured the way Nigeria is now ever lived to tell their stories?



Nigerian Youths want besides a holistic Police Reform,



- Judicial Reform



- A People's Constitution



- Electoral Reform



- Civil Service Reform



- Access to opportunities



- End to Quota System



- Reduction in the Cost of Governance



- Health Sector Reform



- Education Sector Reform



- End to the State of Origin Requirement



- Transparency in Government business, among others.



If President Buhari cannot guarantee the fulfilment of these demands in record time, then let him resign and go home.



In the meantime, Let the Protests go on. Nigeria belongs to the Youths!