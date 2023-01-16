Who says Kennedy Agyapong is not a presidential material?

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

What makes one a presidential material, O, ye doubting and all-knowing-cum-pull him down” Ghanaians? Is it the person’s acquired higher paper qualifications, or his abundance of wealth, or his wisdom, or his popularity? Is it the person’s farsightedness, or his dedication to be of service to his people and nation, or honesty, or his strictness in law enforcement?

I just want to know from all discerning and non-discerning Ghanaians about the qualities of a presidential material.



In times of national crisis, a pragmatist (a person who is guided more by practical considerations than by ideals) is well-considered. Look at what is going on in the advanced countries with regard to say, the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Pragmatic solutions are being employed to mitigate the pains consequently inflicted on their citizens.



Honesty and meritocracy are vital quality requirements for a person to be presidential material.



Any person of standard education but who stands taller in the area of Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty (MPH), in my candid estimation, is presidential material.



Kennedy Agyapong has proven himself beyond doubt in those three areas. He strictly believes in the award of positions to people on merit but not on the basis of the usual nonsensical Ghanaian-infatuated “whom you know”.

Did he not offer sponsorship to an NDC stalwart’s son in Assin Fosu to pursue further higher education in medicine at Harvard University in the USA when the young boy had “8-straight As” in his final year Senior High School examinations, thus, West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSEC) by West African Examinations Council (WAEC)?



If it were you and I, we may have denied that boy that offers on the basis of his or her parents belonging to a malicious rival political party.



The boy’s father is an NDC Executive in the Central region. Nonetheless, Kennedy said he believes in the future of the boy as long as he has such a sharp brain and hence would not let the party his parents belong to deter him from helping the boy to exploit his unlimited potentials which may be useful to not only himself (the boy) but also, Ghana.



Kennedy has proven beyond that belief of every unique problem has its own unique solution. When he saw how Ghana has harmfully indulged in religious knowledge led by charlatan pastors and prophets who are running Christianity on business-oriented pedals or wheels, he took them on. He felt they were not only duping to impoverish their church members but also, detrimentally affecting the economy and progress of Ghana as a whole.



Their followers are in their churches allegedly praying and worshipping God 24 hours 7 days a week (24/7), if I were not exaggerating. How can a nation with a larger size of its population lazily while away their time in churches and spending all they have on fake pastors and prophets ever prosper?

Is a person who sees the danger of such non-conforming religious activities to Ghana and adopts effective measures to deal with the canker, not a presidential material? His attitude in this sense demonstrates how pragmatic he is.



When it comes to honesty, you and I know that Kennedy Agyapong is far ahead of his colleagues. How many people in Ghana, including myself, will be able to stay back for their own son or family member to face the full rigours of the law when they breach them? Will you not intervene to ensure the law is bent a bit to let your son or family member go scot-free when they have broken the law?



This attitude of the Ghanaian is what has occasioned the intensification and ramifications of lawlessness in Ghana to finally culminate in the economic stagnation and eventual takeover of the country by the Chinese nationals flocking into Ghana like vermin.



However, when Kennedy Agyapong was once contacted on the phone by a police officer who had arrested a young man who claimed Kennedy was his father, what did Kennedy do?



When the policeman said he has arrested a young man who has breached traffic regulations but claimed he, Kennedy, is his father, what happened?

Kennedy without hesitation said, if he has broken the law, please, lock him up! I don’t want to know. If he is my son and he has done that, please, lock him up!



This is a demonstrable quality of honesty. He believes in fairness for all. Why should a poor person suffer for the breach of law while a rich or privileged person commits same offence and goes scot-free?



A person who believes in the strictness of law enforcement, the lack of which is the cause of the woes of Ghana, in meritocracy and pragmatism, and keeps demonstrating these qualities is more than a presidential material.



I am for Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia and in the NDC camp, Dr Kwabena Duffour.



In the face of the abundance of lawlessness in Ghana, we do not need any softie but a strict person to rule Ghana.

Be reminded that the Rwanda that we speak proudly of, has so become because of the MPH qualities of President Paul Kagame!



The audacious son of Kumawu/Asiampa, Rockson Adofo, is back in the online publication arena so stay tuned for more cogently expressed views and ideals tailored to the best interests of Ghana.



Lest I forget, Singapore has become what it is today, a prosperous nation, because of her Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s strictest adherence to MPH.