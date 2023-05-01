Who says the NPP isn't aware they have lost power in 2024?

President Nanan Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A government that serves its citizens always acknowledges failure and even apologizes to its citizens for broken promises. However, since Akufo Addo's leadership is not for the people but rather for the survival of the political party, its politicians, and the appointees, the NPP government has failed to apologize to the people they have disappointed, since assuming power almost seven years ago.

Instead, greed and the thirst for continuous power wouldn’t let people like Richard Ahiagbah accept EIU's assertions that the NDC will win in 2024. This article will reveal why the NPP government has failed.



If the Ghanaian media is not afraid of Akufo Addo and is doing an excellent job, the NPP government wouldn't have any platform to lie about its accomplishments or declare that it will break the 8th cycle. On November 25, 2022, I wrote “1,000 Years Of The NPP Being In Opposition, Won't Be Enough Of A Punishment For What Akufo Addo And The Party Have Done To Ghanaians,” after analyzing the destructive nature of this government and how they deceived Ghanaians.



As director of communications, Richard Ahiagbah is paid to make nonsensical and illogical comments; therefore, he will continue to do that. He will continue to claim that the NPP will break the eighth cycle even if the party has destroyed Ghana, and stolen COVID funds that should have been used to create employment for the thousands of unemployed youth.



Despite the widespread corruption that caused both domestic and foreign investments to decline, Ahagbah will still tell Ghanaians his party will win.



On what basis can Richard Ahiagba or any NPP politician claim to have delivered the best government ever seen in Ghanaian political history and that, as a result, they are deserving of victory in 2024? According to Akufo Addo, Mahama is unqualified, dishonest, and corrupt; as a result, the people ought to grant him the authority to improve the country.



He was handed power, but today Ghana is a wasteland, its poor people are jobless, leading to crime and suicides.

Akufo Addo claimed that if he is elected, he will protect the public's finances, but instead of doing so, he advanced corruption by refusing to remove any NPP officials involved in significant corruption scandals from office.



The country is deeply in debt, with Ghanaians unaware of the purpose of the funds, even though they failed to finish all the uncompleted projects of the previous administration. He could not even complete one-tenth of the projects that were started by the previous administration.



So, Richard Ahiagbah, if you don't mind, what has the NPP government achieved to ensure that this dismal political party wins in 2024? Akufo Addo is the most criminal president in Ghana's political history, not just the most corrupt. Even though many people came up against Mahama's best administration, including heads of churches, Mensa Otabil, Ace Ankoma, and others, we are unable to locate the same individuals to protest against this destructive cartel that has been institutionalized as a democratic government.



In the eyes of any intelligent person, what does a president appointing his relative as finance minister mean? Though Ghanaians permitted, such appointments are uncommon in politics. Are you not naive to think that appointment will advance Ghana? The NPP government has failed because such appointments merely expand the corruption's tendrils.



Since it appears that many NPP politicians fear Akufo Addo, none of them were able to stop the tragedy that has befallen the country. The only thing left for the NPP government to do is to place the blame for their apparent failure on Mahama, COVID, and the Russia-Ukraine war after the economic collapse.



There have been compilations on several platforms, including the official website of the NDC government, revealing the achievements of John Mahama, although Ghanaians have been requesting the same from the NPP government, it has never been provided because they have nothing to offer.

However, idiots like Richard Ahiagba and Bawumia will come to tell Ghanaians that “We will break the 8th cycle,” which even tells Ghanaians that the entire government has a mental problem.



Who claims the NPP is unaware they will no longer be in power in 2024? Akufo Addo is aware of this, which is one of the reasons he stated twice that he would do everything in his power to keep the NPP in power. This was followed by Bryan Acheampong's idiotic statement that the "NPP will never hand over power."



Since everything they said against Mahama has increased by 500%, under the NPP government, they are aware that they have lost their trust and are completely rejected by the people.



As domestic and foreign investments crashed, widespread corruption destroyed the nation's infrastructure and stopped the thriving business activities at the ports. The president is approving the illegal mining he professes to be fighting against.



The government has neglected to look into several murder cases, including the Ayawaso shooting incident, and the murders of journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale and J.B. Danquah-Edu, among others.



This indicates to Ghanaians that the goal of this regime is not to aid the poor but rather to plunder by using force or murder to gain power. How much money has Ghana lost since the foundation of the bogus cathedral hasn't even been started?

How much money has Ghana lost as a result of the destruction of governmental buildings, including judges’ bungalows, and the hospital that served the people of La-Teshie-Nungua? And how many businesses did Akufo Addo ruin once the scam E-Levy failed?



Akufo Addo has been exposed in his illegal gold trades, which cost Ghana billions of dollars annually by Al Jazeera. He now threatens the media company to apologize.



Does he think Al Jazeera is one of the weakest media outlets in Ghana that he can threaten? Do NPP leaders, such as Richard Ahiagba, believe that Ghanaians as a whole are foolish because they are silent despite the harm that Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta have done to the country?



Is Akufo Addo foolishly hoping that Jean Mensa will rig the elections once more like they were rigged the last time?



Akufo Addo ought to be aware that a silent voice is more dangerous than one that is protesting. Never refuse to give someone what they want when they are sick, tired, hungry, or in need.



Everyone is aware that Akufo Addo does as he pleases and doesn't even give a damn if people die in the process, but this time, Mr. President, there is a season for everything.

Following the president's Al Jazeera exposé, which went viral globally, Akufo Addo gained notoriety as one of Africa's most nefarious leaders. Now that a large number of people, even non-Ghanais, want this administration down, the NPP has no right to instigate violence and lay the blame at Mahama's feet as they have in the past.



They have gone too far with the fabrications, lies, and charges they have brought against the former president.