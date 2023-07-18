Who will bell the cat, oh ye partisan Ghanaians and polarised nation?

The flag of Ghana

Ghana, like many other countries in the world, has for the past two to three years been facing significant economic turmoil. This has come about not only as a result of the internal management or mismanagement of the economy by the government but principally because of external shocks of which President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government have absolutely no, or little, control.

The external shocks affecting most countries, whether poor or rich, are the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



It is only a fool and he who is lacking knowledge of how countries live in interdependence in this world of ours that will deny the immense adverse impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the world economy, without Ghana being an exception.



Having said that, many internal factors are acknowledgedly constantly contributing to the ever-worsening economic situation of Ghana and the insecurity and safety of the people.



The question mark over the safety and security of the people is all down to the fact that laws are NOT STRINGENTLY enforced as they should.



Every honest public reader, or Ghanaian, will bear me witness that many a well-connected Ghanaian in the political arena, traditional leaders, etc., commit crimes with impunity. These crimes impact the economy, safety and security of the people and the nation to the detriment of all.

Therefore, the country in my honest view, requires a person who is fair, firm, and friendly and believes in the absolute principles of meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty as the cardinal pillars on which any successful economy or country revolves, to become the leader of Ghana after the exit of president Nana Akufo-Addo.



Lack of law enforcement has become chronic debilitating condition in the country impacting the safety and security of the people as well as the economy.



As often mentioned in my publications, a snake is as powerful and lethal only when it is alive and has its head on. Once it is decapitated, it becomes as harmless as a piece of rope lying on the floor. Therefore, if laws are strictly enforced with those breaking them punished accordingly, things will begin to work well for the betterment of the nation and the people therein.



Adhering to the falsity of how democratic governance is practised in Ghana, as it is obvious, making our members of parliament become insanely partisan and polarised, themselves breaking the laws for their selfish, parochial and stupid interests, Ghana will never develop for the benefit of all but a sectional powerful and well-connected ones.



For Ghana to find and wear her best socio-economic apparel, we need a radical person who him or herself is a law-abiding citizen , to rule the nation.

All the NPP flag bearer contestants are good in their own sphere of calling. Dr Alhaji Mohammudu Bawumia stands tall in his area of specialisation with all the digitisation and digitalisation of the Ghanaian economy to eventually develop the country.



Nonetheless, the known loquacious Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) stands taller when it comes to the qualities I require of a leader befitting our current Ghana where laws are for the past several decades not strictly enforced.



Kennedy Agyapong is a walking FFF and believer in MPH, the requirements critically needed to enforce the laws of the land to get the country and the economy invigorated and going, to the admiration and benefit of all and sundry.



As the biblical John the Baptist came before Jesus Christ to prepare the way for the coming of the Son of God, so should Kennedy Agyapong become the president to get the laws working properly before the economic czar Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia comes to take the country to the anticipated higher level.



Without the laws strictly enforced, Ghana is perpetually doomed to stagnate in an 8-year cyclical rotation between NPP and NDC. While the NPP will come to try to move the country one step forward, the NDC will resurface to pull it two steps backwards.

For the stricter enforcement of the laws to get things work better in Ghana for all, I will appeal for votes for Kennedy Agyapong not only in the NPP flag bearer primaries election scheduled for November 2023 but the general presidential election of December 2024.



Fellow Ghanaians, please find below the explanation of the title of this publication to better understand where I am coming from and going to.



Who will bell the cat: to be brave enough to do something that will be good for a group that you are part of, but is dangerous or difficult.



Polarised: to cause something, especially something that contains different people or opinions, to divide into two completely opposing groups



Partisan: strongly supporting a person, principle, or political party, often without considering or judging the matter very carefully:

I will in my future publications better relate the explained words and idiom to what is actually practically going on in Ghana, spelling doom for the country if the situation is not urgently strictly addressed.