Who will speak for the voiceless? The plight of journalists in Ghana

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: Eric Murphy Asare

In recent years, the media industry in Ghana has been plagued by low salaries, poor working conditions, and even violence against journalists. Despite their critical role in shaping public opinion and holding those in power accountable, journalists in Ghana are often left to fend for themselves.

While some journalists have managed to rise to the top and enjoy the perks of the profession, the vast majority struggle to make ends meet. Many are not paid at all, and those who do receive a salary earn a meager average of just 3.90 cedis. This puts them at a severe disadvantage, as they are unable to support themselves or their families, let alone pursue investigative journalism that requires extensive resources.

Moreover, journalists in Ghana face a hostile work environment. They are often subjected to verbal abuse and harsh treatment from their employers, who fail to recognize their basic humanity and dignity. This can take a toll on their mental health and well-being, making it even harder for them to do their jobs effectively.

To make matters worse, journalists in Ghana are not adequately protected by the government. When they are attacked or threatened, there is often no recourse for justice. This leaves them vulnerable to further harm and discourages them from pursuing important stories that could expose corruption and wrongdoing.

It is time for the government to take action to address these issues. They can start by implementing policies that ensure fair wages and working conditions for journalists. They can also provide training and resources to help journalists improve their skills and pursue investigative reporting. Additionally, they can create mechanisms to protect journalists from violence and harassment, such as establishing an independent body to investigate attacks against journalists and hold perpetrators accountable.

Journalists are the backbone of any democracy, and their work is critical to the functioning of Ghana's society. It is time for the government to recognize this and take steps to ensure that journalists can do their jobs safely and effectively. Only then can we truly say that we have a free and fair press in Ghana.

Columnist: Eric Murphy Asare
