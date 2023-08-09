Why BOG Governor will not resign

Edmund Kyei , NPP Asokwa Constituency 1st Vice Chairman

The NDC is noted for always making propaganda out of everything that happens in this country and it's not surprising that they are spreading negative news about good social policies like free education, NHIS etc.

Their many years in power have made Ghanaians suffer severe hardships and they hate to see the burden of Ghanaians eased.



Every sector that has seen success under the NPP has come under severe attack.



Interestingly, they have currently turned their attention to Dr Ernest Addison after seeing the success he has chalked as Governor of the Bank Of Ghana.



In 2022, Dr Addison was adjudged the 10th-best Governor in Africa by Global Finance Magazine.

The Central Banker Report which is published annually by Global Finance since 1994 named Dr Ernest Addison among 10 best Governors in Africa for his success in the area of inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management.



Due to his vast knowledge in Economics, he has held many positions in the economic sector as the leader in Regional Economist of the African Development Bank at the Southern African Resource Centre, from 2003 to 2011, where he served as the Director of Research at the Bank of Ghana and was also the Chief Economist of the West African Monetary institute from 2001 to 2002.



As the part of NDC's strategy to bring hardships on Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 elections, they have chosen to paint NPP success stories black to Ghanaians.