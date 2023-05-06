Why Conrad Dumbah is the right choice

Conrad Dumbah

Conrad Dumbah has experience in both politics and finance. During his career in politics, he has held various positions such as Secretary and Chairman of the NDC (National Democratic Congress) Milton Keynes Branch from 2011 to 2022. He was also the Secretary for Chapter Electoral Committee in 2018 and the founding President of Proforum UK from 2019 to 2022.

In terms of his career in finance, Conrad has held senior positions in different reputable international financial organizations such as CITIBANK, where he currently serves as Vice President for financial reporting and controls.



Prior to this, he worked at Santander UK as a Finance Manager. He has also worked at Barclays Bank UK as an Assistant Vice President and as a Manager in Risk Assurance and Audit with PwC (PriceWaterhouseCoopers) for nearly ten years.



Overall, Conrad brings a wealth of experience in finance, risk management governance to his political roles. His extensive experience in financial management, risk and governance roles on global multinational companies could prove valuable in helping organise and reposition the party in the UK for a more meaningful contribution to the Better Ghana Agenda!



His political experience also highlights his leadership and organizational skills.



He is credited with turning the fortunes of NDC's first branch in the UK around. When he took over as secretary of the Milton Keynes branch in 2011, the branch was plagued with constant in-fighting and challenges which led to mass exodus of members and a struggling branch.



Members of the branch credit Conrad with superb leadership, organisational and coordination skills which saw him bridge differences between disagreeing sides and regenerate the branch. He had good people skills and focus which saw him work with both branch and chapter members to put Milton Keynes in its rightful place in the chapter.

His colleagues in the UK Chapter's 2018 Electoral Committee speak of his tireless dedication, focus and hardwork which drove the delivery of the chapter election within a month of their committee being set up. This was in spite of many challenges and attacks on the committee.



Conrad also saw to the founding and flourishing of the NDC Professionals Forum in the UK in the face of very strong opposition from elements of the party in both UK and Ghana. His sheer determination to put party first, organisational skills and strong people and leadership skills were crucial in getting NDC professionals in the UK organised under the umbrella of NDC Professionals Forum in the UK.



In terms of his manifesto aspirations for the UK and Ireland chapter, Conrad's primary focus is on strengthening the chapter's structures and expanding their reach across the entire United Kingdom. He aims to do this through a set of manifesto pillars, which include promoting financial transparency, prudence, and accountability, building for the future, and building strong chapter and branch structures.



To build for the future, Conrad plans to get a place for the chapter, diversify funding sources, and raise a six-figure sum to support activities in 2024. He also plans to launch fundraising efforts 18 months before the election and increase transparency in chapter finances by presenting periodic accounts at delegates conferences.



To strengthen the chapter and branches, Conrad aims to restore standing orders to guide local operations, establish flat-structured working relationships with branch executives represented in all chapter executive meetings, and give members a voice through periodic surveys.



Finally, to expand their reach, Conrad plans to establish the chapter's own radio/TV station and expand the Chapter's branch network across the UK and Ireland.

Overall, Conrad's manifesto demonstrates a focus on transparency, accountability, grassroots engagement, and effective structural reforms to achieve the NDC's political goals in the UK and Ghana.



I have a positive opinion of Conrad Dumbah and his ability to lead the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter. It's important to have capable and accessible leaders who can effectively manage the chapter's affairs and help advance the NDC party's goals in Ghana.



Conrad's experience in politics and finance, combined with his track record in the party and his manifesto promises to strengthen the chapter's structures, expand their reach, promote transparency and accountability, and build for the future, suggests that he would be a strong candidate for the role of chairman.



Ultimately, the decision will be up to the chapter members to elect the right person to lead them, and it's important to consider all candidates' qualifications, capabilities and track record when making that decision.