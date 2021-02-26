Why GoodAire sanz humidifier is now a must have in Ghana

GoodAire sanz

A year into the pandemic, the evidence is now clear that the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted predominantly through the air by people talking and breathing out large droplets and small particles called aerosols.

Catching the virus from surfaces although plausible seems to be rare according to some scientists therefore now that it is agreed that the virus transmits through the air, in both large and small droplets, efforts to prevent spread should focus more on improving ventilation or installing rigorously tested and approved air Purifiers and Humidifiers.



According to the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide at an ultra-low volume can be sprayed for air sanitization and disinfection against the virus.



This is where the GoodAire Sanz Humidifiers comes in.



Using this product and the Sanz Chlorine dioxide disinfectant tablets allows the removal of pollutants from air and surfaces, without posing any danger to people's health.



It enables disinfection against viruses and bacteria with an efficiency of close to 99%.

The proven track record of GoodAire worldwide is that the Sanz Chlorine Dioxide (CIO2) complies with all safety concerns of Ghana Food and Drug Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, World Health Organization, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drug Administration and United States Department of Agriculture. Test Reports consists of Bacterial Activity by SGS China, TUV SUD PSB Singapore, ALS Technician (S) Pte Ltd Singapore. Virucidal Activity tested and endorsed by UNIMAS Malaysia and Indoor Air Quality Performance by Axiom Laboratory.



In an interview recently, the Managing Director of GoodAire Africa, Mr Joshua Kwame Ahalivor stated that GoodAire Sanz device uses a new disruptive innovation and patented technology that manages to efficiently generate chlorine dioxide solution by means of Advanced Oxidation Processes (POA), eliminate pathogenic micro-organisms and volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) which performs disinfection functions in viruses, bacteria, allergens and mould, and degrade air-bone organic compounds to mineral forms or harmless organic compounds.



He said one of the goals of the GoodAire Company is to bring medical standard hygiene, sanitation, and air quality to construction, high-rise residential, office building and commercial markets, hospitals, hotels, schools, factories, churches and mosques.



Currently, he explained that the GoodAire Sanz Humidifiers are predominantly the best Air Humidifiers in Ghana, adding that they are being used everywhere especially in Government offices, corporate bodies, Churches, Schools, Mosques, Television and Radio stations like United Television (UTV).



"With the GoodAire SANZ, they are able to have most of their shows indoors since the GoodAire SANZ Humidifiers disinfect the environment continuously using the Chlorine dioxide tablets.

GoodAire Sanz combines humidification and aroma therapeutic functions, while purifying the air we breathe in and eliminates all types of domestic odours, including “durian smell” contained in enclosed spaces," he said.



According to Mr Ahalivor, Most of the Preschools use the GoodAire Sanz Humidifiers with the Chlorine Dioxide Tablets to disinfect the Classrooms since Children below the ages of five (5) are not allowed to use the face mask.



He explained that washing your hands to prevent the virus is easy but "how do you sanitize and cleanse the air you breathe?"



In furtherance, the managing director also mentioned that the GoodAire Sanz with the Chlorine dioxide tablets which has been approved by the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to fight against viruses is making waves in Ghana and it is really helping in the fight against the virus saying the product could so far boast as being the best selling Humidifier in Ghana.



GoodAire Africa is noted for it's philanthropic activities and it did not come as a surprise when the company donated hundreds of GoodAire humidifiers to various institutions across Ghana including media houses, district assemblies and the Ghana Police Service as part of efforts to support government in its fight against the corona virus.

Mr Ahalivor said the product can be used by everyone including asthmatics, babies and pregnant women and persons with allergies to strong fragrances and expressed gratitude to the Inventor Master Richard Yeck and GoodAire Africa Company Limited for the inventing such a cutting edge device, that is currently contributing massively in the fight against COVID-19.



He assured that his outfit would continue to contribute it's quota towards ensuring that Africa becomes free of the deadly virus.



More education needs to be created about the fact that the preventive measures of the COVID-19 does not include only the washing of hands and the wearing if mask but also the purification of enclosed areas, using approved humidifiers such as GoodAire Sanz.