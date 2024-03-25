Why Mahama should be trusted with the six new universities

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Our elders say that he who has chewed a stone should not be doubted if and

when he promises to chew groundnut. Former president John Dramani Mahama has promised to build six new universities in all six newly created regions. The promise made by the former president is believable because he is a man of integrity and honesty.



Mahama’s unparalleled track record in the educational sector speaks volumes.



Therefore, when it comes to educational infrastructure, his words should not be



doubted, because he is trustworthy.



The former president is not one of those politicians who goes about making

promises without basis. Every policy and promise he makes is well thought out. Each time a person of his ethical standing makes a promise, it carries



weight and substance due to his past records. Despite the economic challenges



created by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led administrations, Ghanaians can



believe each and every promise made by the former president, because he is



credible.

Mahama’s economic policies have been focused on education, sustainable



growth, and job creation. During his presidency, three Universities and 120



senior secondary schools were built in a spate of four years, therefore building



6 new universities in his second term are feasible, achievable, and possible.



Mahama’s economic stewardship demonstrates his ability to navigate complex

economic challenges and promote inclusive development; therefore, the current economic meltdown will not be a stumbling block to fulfilling this promise.



Besides the educational infrastructure, John Dramani Mahama built regional



hospitals, markets, ports, and constructed roads, which were never experienced under the Fourth Republic.



With these records, he has clearly demonstrated a sense of honesty and



commitment to enhancing the socio-economic growth of this country. I believe that John Dramani Mahama will build the six new universities in the six new regions, as promised because he has an impeccable track record.

John Dramani Mahama’s leadership, experience, and vision make him a



compelling personality to trust in his promises going into the 2024 general



elections. With a focus on improving educational infrastructure, economic



through growth, social justice, and youth empowerment, Mahama has demonstrated his commitment to fulfilling every promise he makes towards building a prosperous and inclusive Ghana through education. As the nation prepares for the 2024 elections, let us carefully consider the merits of his promises and unite behind him, because he is a leader who has consistently shown dedication to the betterment of Ghana and its people.