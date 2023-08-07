Why Mahama wants to be president again

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

I stated in one of my previous articles how technological advancement is getting unimaginably crazy, and how scientists are now playing God with the cloning of human beings, but it looks like they have unfinished business in their quest to play God. There is now an anti-senescence treatment to prolong human life to 120 years or more.

This scientific feat has to do with the growth of human organs to replace worn-out tissues and important human parts such as the heart, kidneys, liver, etc.



Much as I think scientific advancement is getting to madness levels, there are some aspects that will very much help mankind; and I would like to share with you a technology a very special professor friend of mine introduced me to some years ago.



This is a kind of process that could end the Fulani menace in our part of the world. It is called hydroponics fodder production. Seeds of grass are put in a hi-tech greenhouse, popularly known as sprout machine. The technology can grow grass to about 12 inches high within 7 days. A sprout machine of 25ft (length) X 10 ft (width) X 10ft (high) is capable of producing 600 kg of fresh green fodder a day which can feed about 50 cows daily. Kikikikiki, cattle owners should see me ASAP.

I would like to share two thought-provoking quotes: “You will never say goodbye to the past until you understand why the flashbacks haunt you.” Shannon L. Alder



“There is this one thing that I never ever want to know, and that is knowing how to give up on a true purpose. If it is necessary to rest, rest! But don't forever be at rest and don't ever give up on the rest of the unfinished task” – Ernest Agyeman Yeboah.



I have been seized by a fit of yearning for H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and as scientists have an unfinished business to play God, so he has an unfinished dream to send Ghana to the promised land, and can never say goodbye to the past or give up on the rest of the unfinished task.