Why Otto Addo deserves another crack at Black Stars' job

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

So let me highlight some insights on Otto Addo's potential as a coach which you probably have no idea about, and don't pay attention to the critics who seek to denigrate him by referring to him as a "scout coach".

He is a UEFA fully licensed coach and has worked with Hamburger SV, Borussia Mönchengladbach, and currently with Borussia Dortmund since his retirement in 2008. Is there anything wrong if at some point in a young coach's career, he's been tasked by some clubs to oversee the scouting or coaching of young talents to feed the senior team? Is that rather not supposed to be a plus? And to set the record straight, the role is not even a "scout coach" it's instead a Talent Coach.



Even though I know for sure he is not going to be given the job now, however, I believe he'll come back someday in the future when he's become an 'already made' - that's what we like, just like the case of Herve Renard.



Otto was first given the role after the disastrous Afcon 2021 in January 2022 and the immediate assignment was to hurriedly put a team together to snatch one of the World Cup tickets away from bitter rivals, Nigeria who by then had one of the fiercest attacks on the continent.



He was officially announced by the Ghana FA on 9 February, with the first of two legs against the Super Eagles fixed for 25 March.



And unlike club football, you don't have your full team to train with until about a week before the game. This time it was even 4 days because the game was on a Thursday. Remember after the poor Afcon show in Cameroon, the team became disjointed, meaning he was starting from scratch.



So what did he do? He needed to identify our weaknesses and try to fix them as quickly as possible. I remember he gave Denis Odoi a call-up for the first time after realizing Andy Yiadom was one of the weakest links in the team. He is also called Felix Afena Gyan. On the day, these new guys proved why he called them.



So what was the game plan for the first leg in Kumasi? Coach Otto Addo asked the boys to attack when they had to but be compact at the back. And to everyone's surprise, we dominated and had the best chances on the day. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the desired result.



Four days later in Abuja in the final leg, the whole world thought Nigeria was going to beat Ghana considering their attack and the home advantage.



Again, what was the tactical plan? It was clear we needed to score a goal at all costs and find a resolute and compact defensive balance. Meanwhile, we were not scoring so how do we get that all-important goal?



Otto Addo realized that one of our surest sources of goals is Thomas Partey so instead of playing him deep in front of the defense, he moved the Arsenal star a bit forward than his usual defensive position. The idea was to score early and contain the Nigerians defensively later in the game. So from the first whistle, Partey joined the attack and when the chance came, he scored a typical Thomas Partey goal to give Ghana the lead.



Unfortunately, we were pegged back but courtesy of the away goal rule we were still leading, however, our game plan needed a change. It was time to manage the game and defend the advantage. So in the second half, the Nigerians threw everything at us in the quest to get their second goal, but that was when boys Otto Addo proved his tactical prowess.



Twenty minutes into the second half, he had to change tactics looking at the incessant attacks from the Nigerians. Have you seen Ghana play 3 back system before? Yes, that's what Otto Addo did in the game. (https://www.facebook.com/share/v/YokCc1JvnVNWyoGT/)



Before this, he had the usual 4 back because he needed to attack and score an early goal which we did. The 4 defenders who started the game were Amartey, Djiku, Odoi and Gideon Mensah.



In changing the tactics, he took off Issahaku, Jordan, and Baba Iddrisu, and brought in Yiadom, Kofi Kyere, and Elisha Owusu. Bringing on Yiadom meant we now had two right backs so he shifted the more experienced Odoi to the left and Mensah more centrally but having an eye and support for the left side. So you can call it 3 back or 5 defenders if you like, but the aim was to multiply numbers in defense and midfield to contain the Nigerian increasing attacks.



With these little details, we managed the game and despite the late scare from the Nigerians, we ran away with the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification ticket.



Later in an Afcon qualifier against Madagascar, he played Gideon Mensah as a center-half and gave the tactical explanation that he likes to use a left-footed centre-back because of the way he wants certain passes through to the midfielders(Why Otto Addo deserves another crack at Black Stars' job



At the World Cup, Otto Addo again displayed his huge technical potential.



We sent 5 notable fullbacks to the tournament. Gideon, Baba, Odoi, Tariq, and Alidu. People didn't quite understand how he intended to use them. As to whether it worked or not is a discussion for another day. But if you ask me, I will say it worked. The Black Stars' group stage elimination doesn't mean it didn't work. We probably were up against superior opposition.



Now let's look at the style of play of the five and how Otto Addo used them.

Gideon is the least combative and the physically weakest among them. He's very poor in one-on-one tackling. He hardly wins tackles against tricky wingers. His strength is his ball-playing ability and and exchange of quick passes. He is more offensive-minded and thrives in a ball-possession team.



Baba Rahman is a more combat-left-back with good timing. He's very good in one-on-one battles. He also performs effectively on the offensive. He has the power and technique to put in a cross from the halfway line. His weaknesses include poor timing of his crosses sometimes. He has lost his pace in recent times because of a series of injuries. This has reduced his pace and tackling for now.



Alidu is an energetic and combative full-back who can also play as a center-back. He is disciplined when it comes to playing according to instructions. He's not offensive-minded like the others. He lacks pace.



Denis Odoi is the most experienced of them all. He has great timing and reads the game very well. But he's not combative and not too pacy.



Tariq Lamptey on the other hand is a high flyer, bombarding and marauding right back. He's more pacy than the rest. He puts in a lot of crosses and can cut in and help the midfield. His weaknesses include moving too forward and leaving gaps behind. He loses the ball too often.



So how did Otto Addo use all of them at the World Cup?



In the first game against Portugal, he went with Baba on the left and Alidu on the right. Alidu was a surprise because that was his debut tournament and his second game so people were expecting Odoi for his experience and little time with the team.



But Otto Addo picked Alidu because of his defensive-mindedness, the Ghana coach knew we would have a lot of defending to do against one of the best-attacking teams in the competition.



Predictably, we had to defend for the greater part of the game and that was when you realized the essence of Baba on the left and Alidu on the right. It was a real battle featuring them versus Leao, Ronaldo, and Bernardo Silva on the wings for Portugal. Unfortunately, we couldn't earn the draw but they gave a very good account of themselves. Alidu had a great game and Baba didn't do badly too.



In the second game against South Korea, it was all or nothing. We needed to go all out and be at our attacking best. We needed a win at all cost against one of the best group of talents in the competition.



Again, Otto surprised everyone with his selection, but many people didn't know what he was about.



Because we wanted to attack and score goals he summoned the high flyer Tariq Lamptey as well as the attacking-minded and free-flowing Gideon Mensah. We were not too cautious about our defense but rather put everything into attack. And how did these two fair? Both were suspect defensively but added so much to the attack. Tariq gave the ball away for Korea's first goal and Gideon also allowed the Korean striker to jump over him for the equaliser. Meanwhile, Gideon even gave the assist for the third and winning goal. Tariq was also a delight to watch. He created chances and added more to our attack.



In the third game, we needed a draw against Uruguay so we had to be cautious again like in the first game because Uruguay needed a win to progress and were boasting of some of the deadliest strikers in the competition. So this time too, he picked Baba and Alidu to everyone's surprise.



Though we failed to qualify for the second round you could tell that Otto Addo had plans technically and was cooking up something good before the setback.



He left amidst calls for his sacking, meanwhile the contract ended the very day we went out of the competition.



At the end of his contract, he played 12 games and lost 4.



Now look at the opposition he lost those four games to. Brazil, Portugal, Uruguay, and Japan. You'll agree, looking at the current young and inexperienced boys who are now integrating into the team, losing to such big teams was not too big a deal.

Among some of the games he won were against Switzerland, South Korea, Chile, and the qualification against Nigeria.



No African team was able to defeat his team, either a small or a big country.



So looking at this background, if we are looking for a coach for this current Black Stars team, Otto Addo is the best. He knows the team, he understands the expectations and he already had a plan in place before he left.



He might not be the best but he has a huge potential to become a good coach. Not many will see this but those who pay attention to little but important details of the game will appreciate him.



If you ask me a word about him I will say give him the job.



