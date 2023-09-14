Why and how the far-sighted President Gaddafi of Libya was assassinated to deprive Africa of a great leader

Former President of Lybia, the late Col. Muammar Gaddafi.

The western manipulations and deceptions led to the assassination of the most farsighted African leader of the 21st Century, Col. Muammar Gaddafi.

From the way the late assassinated Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and assassinated by the direct intervention of the Western countries’ forces, especially France and Britain, through the purposefully hatched but bogus “Arab Spring”, African countries had better learn their lesson, be deep thinkers and be on their guard to never fall into the traps set by the western countries.



There is no doubt that President Gaddafi was a dictator. Nevertheless, he loved his country and his Libyan people.



He was the most far-sighted African leader of the 21st Century who did not only seek the welfare and total socio-politico-economic liberation of his Libyan people from the western strangulation grip, but the entire continental Africa.



However, the western world, decisively holding on to their aim of preventing Africa from ever developing but to remain perpetually poor raw-materials-producing countries, could no longer tolerate President Gaddafi hence plotted to get rid of him.



Many Africans, ignorant as we are, were those that went into wild jubilations on the announcement of the assassination of President Gaddafi by a faction of his native anti-Gaddafi warring forces supported by the direct military intervention and air power of Britain and France as were ordered by British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, respectively.

Africans had better come to the realisation that the foreign countries have since time immemorial not sought the best interests of Africa but their own hence always getting rid of any African leader that does not dance to the tune of their diabolic manipulations but decides to champion his/her own far-sighted agenda for the socio-economic emancipation of their country or Africa.



For this awareness, I will not condemn the spate of coup d’états taking place in the African francophone countries, provided the military juntas have the collective interests of their countries and people at heart, like it was the vision of the late assassinated President Gaddafi of Libya.



Ghana should please not be part of any West African military intervention in Niger, whether or not, they are being instigated by France, the USA and or, NATO. It will be worse for Ghana to intervene if she were to be pushed by the western world to do so.



The western countries do not seek the collective Africans interests but theirs.



From the videos below, one will better understand. All the contents of the videos are facts attested to by some Ghanaian immigrants in Libya during the reign of President Gaddafi.

I am certain the Libyans may have regretted so much, although silently, for ousting and killing President Gaddafi for presently lacking all the freebies they enjoyed as Libyans under President Gaddafi of blessed memory.



I prefer dictators like Gaddafi to democrats like Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama who is but visionless, corrupt and a bloody liar seeking only his selfish interests and that of his cronies hence destructively criticising his ruling rival, President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is by far a visionary leader



Africans, please let us be wise enough to not fall for the tricks by the western world and their criminal African counterparts, be whoever and whatever they are – presidents, civil society organizations (CSO), non-governmental organizations (NGO), etc.



