Why are the ECOWAS leaders so blind to ‘constitutional coups’ but seriously ‘barking’ at military coups now?

The writer

The democratic system of governance is the globally recognized political system, which churns out leaders through properly regulated electoral systems for specific tenures spelled out in country-specific constitutions.

It has often been observed that democratically elected leaders in Africa turn to exhibit undemocratic tendencies by amending their constitutions to stay longer in power than expected.



I term this phenomenon as a ‘constitutional coup’ since sitting Presidents ‘topple’ existing constitutions for their parochial presidential ambitions.



Examples of these constitutional coups abound in West Africa (ECOWAS) and the African continent as a whole.



The question is ‘Why are military coups still happening in Africa?’ These military coups largely come about because of the growing number of constitutional coups. The Guinea coup is a classical example to give.



Military coups that also happen in Africa can be hinged on corruption, mismanagement, and hardships. Elected leaders act with impunity similar to what we are experiencing here in Ghana now under President Akufo-Addo and elsewhere. ECOWAS appears to see and hear nothing about that!

Some military coups also occur based on personal interests within the military set up to lead a particular country.



Based on a combination of the above-mentioned causes of military coups, these current military coup d’états constitute a ‘belt of coups’ e.g. in Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Benin, and now Niger in the ECOWAS sub-region over some time.



The ECOWAS leaders, who have been apparently, bind to constitutional coups are so fixated on going to war now to restore the presidency of the ousted President of Niger, Mohamed Bazom.



This behavior of the current ECOWAS leaders supporting military intervention in Niger to bring the ousted President back, when the citizens are so happy that the coup has happened and they are supporting the military Junta, raised so many critical questions in my mind and and they are supporting the military Junta, raised so many critical questions in my mind and many other concerned African brothers and sisters.



What is so particular about the ousted Niger regime creating this ‘tsunami’ of response to restore its President?

Are current ECOWAS leaders saying that constitutional coups are more than military coups? How important is ECOWAS’s military intervention in the Niger situation now? To protect fellow constitutional coup leaders who appear to be democratic or support Western powers?



Do ECOWAS leaders think that a wicked democratic rule is still better than a salvaging military rule for a short period to bring sanity to the political system?



In what interest are current ECOWAS leaders acting the way they do now? In the interest of the people of Niger and fellow Africans or the interest of Western Powers like France and America?



Are the war drums being beaten because the ECOWAS leaders want to save face for a wrong move and for what purpose?



In conclusion, I was not surprised to observe the fierce resistance coming from various ECOWAS countries including Ghana objecting to this needless military intervention when diplomacy was not given a chance in the first place.

Our President, Akufo-Addo as well as our big brother Nigeria led by President Tinubu with a larger share of the military strength in the West African Sub-region should not take us to war, which will cost many lives of civilians including men and women in uniform. This will be a pointless war to engage in on the soil of Africa.



ECOWAS leaders appear to be so blind to ‘constitutional coups’ happening in the Sub-region but seriously ‘barking’ at a military coup now in Niger. This is indeed unfair and undemocratic!



Diplomacy is the only way to go in this political matter, as Africa does not need neo-colonialism anymore. Enough is enough!