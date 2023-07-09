Why do politicians hate the songs they once loved when they were In opposition?

A file photo

When politicians are in opposition they love to hear some enlightening songs being played publicly. They make good use of the songs by allowing their party supporters and non supporters alike to also enjoy them.

But when they come to power they see the same songs they have cherished previously as threats to their governments. They sometimes ban the songs or they completely neglect them.



Most often, Reggae songs are inspiring, motivating and educative, so politicians normally patronize them.



People are always fascinated by the good messages contained in Reggae music.



When politicians are in opposition, they habitually go for the Reggae songs in order to let it appeal to the downtrodden to know those who are behind their economic problems or sorrows.



Our politicians normally complain about Ghana's economy, describing it as "woeful" and "nosedived", because it is in tatters. They then seek all of us to come on board and help to bring it back on track.

Thus in fighting to address the economic situation, they use some political jargons such as, "bite the bullet" or "tighten your belt".



We comply with the request to help to revive the economy. But while they are also expected to do same, they rather "unfasten their belts" and they "bite apples and khebabs."



We sometimes have to protest vehemently on the streets against their over bloated government before they partially reduce it.



They take huge loans from the IMF, the World Bank, etc., and squander them. In fact, they flamboyantly enjoy state resources with their families and friends with very little to show for infrastructural developments.



Ordinary Ghanaians help to pay back the loans by paying taxes from their meagre salaries.

While the 'Big men' (politicians and co.) continue to enjoy a better life, they make ordinary Ghanaians to enjoy a miserable life.



As politicians continue to mismanage state funds, they remind us of some lyrics which expose their hypocritical behaviour.



One of the lyrics from the song of the late Robert Nesta Marley (Bob Marley) is somewhat correlated with the lamentation we are making. Bob Marley writes in the lyric, "Them belly full but we hungry."



Bob Marley again refers to the 'Big men' in his other writings as those who are, "Sucking the blood of the sufferers - building church (cathedral) and university - (while) deceiving the people continually - (and) graduating thieves and murderers."



Very recent cases in Kumawu and the Assin North by-elections speak volumes for the assertion we are making. It is a situation where the politicians sometimes get away with their lies, but in other times the electorates teach them a good lesson when they lie.

The late Peter Tosh also says something in connection with the above phenomenon as follows: "You fool some people sometimes, but you can't fool all the people all the time."



The constitution of Ghana has made adequate provision for those in power and authority from the state resources.



However, it is so pathetic to notice that the so-called 'Big men' embezzle money from the nation's coffers thus depriving many communities of developments, and making Ghanaians to live in abject poverty.



Jimmy Cliff did not mince words in describing the situation as follows: "The rich gets richer and the poor gets poorer - suffering in the land - everything gets higher and the time gets tougher - suffering in the land."



Max Romeo also says something relative to corruption which has become a canker that eats deep into the fabric of our society, thereby making young men or low profile persons to involve in dubious means to survive.

Max then says, "Don't blame the children - blame the teachers - they taught the children." He continues, "Cost of living is rising high while poverty (is) flowing (and) the rain is falling, but no seeds are growing."



Again Max Romeo does not spare the men of God, who are corrupt, either. He says about them, "Yet the reverend drives out fancy cars - buys everything tax-free - the people have to sacrifice to give in charity - my father's house of worship has become a den of thieves - stealing in the name of the Lord."



So we can now better understand why politicians come to power to hate the songs they once loved. The songs simply expose them!