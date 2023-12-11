Why not archives?

The Banner School at the J. H. Kwabena Nketia Archives

In recent years, our politicians, footballers, celebrities, and other philanthropists have displayed a commendable trend of giving back to the community by establishing libraries. These libraries have become symbols of knowledge, serving as invaluable resources for the local populace. But amidst this noble movement, we mustn't overlook the significance of archives, repositories of raw cultural heritage information encompassing texts, pictures, audio, and videos.

Inaccurate history:



Ghana, like many other nations, often grapples with the loss of its historical roots. The mismatched histories and misunderstood traditions can be attributed to the fact that history was traditionally passed down orally, leading to inaccuracies and misconceptions. To ensure that our younger generations inherit an accurate portrayal of our history, it is essential to establish archives that safeguard these raw materials, as they are fundamental to our understanding of the past and the prediction of our future.



Relevancy:



Despite the undeniable importance of both libraries and archives, it appears that archives are given less attention. Historical artifacts and certain heritage materials are too often neglected due to a lack of awareness regarding their significance. These archives are pivotal to our development as a people, as they serve as bridges between the past and the future, enabling us to



learn from history and make informed decisions.



Establishment:

One notable oversight is the absence of archives in primary and secondary schools. While libraries are common in these educational sectors, archives are seldom seen. Imagine the immense value of having archives in these educational sectors, where all historical events of the school are meticulously preserved. This would not only serve as an educational resource but also exhibitions that will benefit both students and the general public, fostering an appreciation for



our heritage.



Preservation:



Regrettably, Ghana has been losing both tangible and intangible heritage due to a lack of understanding and commitment to safeguarding our heritage. The preservation of our heritage is priceless, as it provides a window into our collective past, enriching our cultural identity and guiding our future.



Conclusion:



As we assess the current state of affairs, the dearth of archives in Ghana is evident. The ratio of archives to libraries is far from satisfactory, and we must rectify this imbalance. We must encourage and support initiatives that promote the establishment of archives to preserve our heritage for generations to come.