Why public demonstrations have been ineffective and unsuccessful - Part 2

Protesters

Citizen activism, protests, and participation in governance can significantly enhance a nation's progress by fostering government accountability, policy reform, transparency, and efficiency.

These activities also catalyze broader societal and political changes, challenging norms, promoting political accountability, and encouraging innovation within government operations.



Additionally, they empower civil society organizations, influence international relations, and can trigger substantial institutional reforms. In combination, these factors drive positive change and propel a nation forward in its pursuit of effective governance and enhanced government efficiency.



While protests and demonstrations are fundamental tools for expressing dissent and advocating for change in a democratic society, they must remain consistent with the core principles of a thriving democracy. A focus on inclusivity, informed decision-making, open dialogue, responsible activism, adherence to the rule of law, ongoing engagement, civic education, media literacy, legal protections, and partnerships with civil society organizations is essential.



When partisan demonstrations aim to undermine political opponents rather than uphold these principles, they can disrupt democratic society's foundations.



Non-partisan activists prioritize improving governance structures and institutions to ensure that government functions effectively. Their emphasis includes calls for reforms in areas such as transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, which can lead to better governance regardless of which political party is in power.

Non-partisan activists tend to take a long-term view of governance. They understand that political power can change hands through elections, but the effectiveness of government institutions should remain constant. Their goal is to create a sustainable framework that promotes good governance, irrespective of the ruling party.



Non-partisan activists should indeed hold MPs accountable for their actions, irrespective of their political affiliations. If MPs are perceived to be colluding with the executive to the detriment of their constituents, it is the role of activists to highlight these issues and demand transparency, integrity, and adherence to the principles of representative democracy.



Partisan politics can sometimes blur the lines of accountability. Activists may find it challenging to criticize MPs from their preferred party when they are in power, even if those MPs are not acting in the best interests of the people. This highlights the importance of non-partisanship in advocacy efforts.



Demonstrations organized by non-partisan activists should ideally be impartial, focusing on issues and policies rather than favoring or opposing specific parties. However, in practice, political affiliations can influence public perception, and it can be difficult to appear entirely neutral in a politically charged environment.



Non-partisan activists must strike a balance between advocating for change and recognizing the complexities of governing. While they may call for institutional reforms, they should also be aware of the challenges faced by elected officials in implementing these changes within the political system.

Non-partisan activists should dialogue and negotiate with prospective presidential candidates on how to amend some parts of the constitution that are inimical to good governance and economic growth. Engaging with prospective presidential candidates to discuss constitutional amendments is a valid approach for non-partisan activists dedicated to improving governance and fostering



national growth.



Collaborating with prospective presidential candidates allows non-partisan



activists to address the root causes of governance issues by advocating for specific constitutional amendments.



These reforms can target areas that hinder growth and effective governance. Constitutional amendments have a lasting impact on the country's governance. By working with future presidential candidates, activists can contribute to establishing a more stable and conducive governance framework that transcends electoral cycles.

Engaging with candidates from various political backgrounds can help build consensus on necessary constitutional changes. This approach can reduce partisan divisions and increase the likelihood of successful reforms when the candidate assumes office.



Activists can use these dialogues to help candidates develop well-informed policies and proposals for constitutional amendments. This ensures that the changes proposed are thoughtful, evidence-based, and address the most pressing issues.



Engaging with prospective presidential candidates can also help raise public awareness about constitutional issues and the need for reform. This awareness can mobilize public support for change and hold candidates accountable for their promises.



Non-partisan activists can influence the campaign platforms of prospective presidential candidates by advocating for constitutional reforms as a central part of their agendas. This can make constitutional change a prominent issue during the election season.



Public discussions and negotiations with candidates can promote transparency and accountability in the political process. Citizens can evaluate candidates based on their commitment to reforms and hold them accountable after they assume office.

Ultimately, non-partisan activism is not about pushing a specific political agenda but sculpting a nation's governance into a framework that genuinely serves the people. It is a vision of governance that remains constant, no matter which party assumes power, and one that is driven by the principles of good governance, transparency, and the rule of law.



Non-partisan activism promises a brighter, more sustainable future, where governance is not a partisan battleground but a vehicle for progress and the common good.