Why you must attend 2023 Ada Asafotufiami Festival

The 2023 edition of the Ada Asafotufiami Festival is eagerly anticipated as a magnificent celebration of culture, heritage, and the rich history of the Ada people.

With the theme "Honouring our heroes, revamping natural resources, and unlocking our tourism potentials," the festival aims to showcase the best of Ada's offerings.



The launch ceremony held at the lavish Heartland Hotel provided a glimpse into the vibrancy and excitement that festival-goers can expect.



It was a colorful event filled with music and a strong sense of unity, embodying the deep-rooted traditions and customs that make the Ada Asafotufiami Festival a truly unique experience.



From August 3 to August 6, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a diverse range of activities and attractions.



Traditional dance performances, cultural displays, arts and crafts exhibitions, and much more will be featured at the festival.



It will be a celebration not only of Ada's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, but also of the resilience of its people.

Whether you are a local seeking to reconnect with your roots or a tourist in search of an unforgettable cultural experience, the Ada Asafotufiam Festival promises to be a fitting event.



The energy, passion, and hospitality of the Ada community will captivate attendees as they gather to honor their heroes, revamp their natural resources, and unlock their tourism potential.



Make sure to mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable celebration of tradition, unity, and the vibrant spirit of the Ada Asafotufiami Festival.



We eagerly look forward to welcoming you to Ada



on August 2!



