Why you need to appreciate others

File photo

Build people up instead of tearing them down, appreciate them instead of taking

them for granted, and be kind instead of being insensitive. Let’s focus on



compassion and love and let’s make the world a better place - Rubyanne.



As human beings, we were created by God. We were made in His image. In many ways, we are like Him. But there is an exception; our imperfections make us different from Him. God gave man intelligence and instructed that he take dominion over all other things on this planet we call Earth. He also gave us the free will to make choices.



By our intelligence, we should know what is right and what is wrong. Human beings want to love and be loved. We want to be appreciated for who we are and what we bring into other people’s lives. Everyone wants to feel important. We want people to appreciate us for our beauty, seen in terms of what we do for them. We want people to see our value because of the contributions we make to their lives. We want others to express gratitude for bringing comfort and light into their lives.



We want to leave a meaningful legacy and to be remembered for our good deeds.



We want to leave our footprints on the sands of time and be appreciated for the



many lives we have touched.



But if I may ask, what are we seeing today, in our modern world? People’s



behaviour strongly suggests we have lost touch with our humanity. We no longer



place value on human life. Murder and other social vices are commonplace. People seem not to care about the misery and suffering of others once they are not affected.

I am here to announce that we can change this narrative and together make this



world a better place. We must see ourselves as one through creation. Appreciating others is a powerful tool for nurturing and building lasting



relationships. This must not be limited to only those within your family circle.



Appreciate the humanity of everybody who comes into your world.



You must be thankful for every act of kindness from people. Let them feel valued



and appreciated for their act of kindness. We all have our highs and lows. We cannot hide our emotions and feelings from people who know us well. Sometimes you may be in low spirits and someone comes to you with a kind word of advice, little tips of wisdom, or gives a smile to brighten your day, be quick to thank that person. You’re thanking him for cheering you up and giving you a new



perspective on life.



Sometimes you are burdened with a heavy workload. Anyone who helps lighten



your burden rightly deserves your appreciation. Once you do that, the person’s



self-esteem is raised, and he’s encouraged to assist others in need. When your neighbour is in trouble or suffering, do not turn a blind eye to it. Never

take delight in the suffering of another person. You never know whether you will



be the next person to be in a similar situation. Do your utmost best to relieve



somebody of his plight and he would be grateful for it.



Never underestimate the impact you can make in someone’s life. They will always



remember you for your singular act of compassion and kindness. Even a kind



word from you can stick with someone for a long time. When you open the door for somebody, give your seat to an elderly person, or help somebody carry their load, they will love and appreciate you. It shows the respect you have for them and how much you value them.



Always remember to express gratitude to anyone who comes to your aid in your



darkest moments or when you are in distress and need help. Would you not



be thankful for your lifesaver?



Some of us behave in ways that show that we are insensitive to the sufferings of the people who have helped mould us into the people we are today. Do you know

the sacrifices your parents made in giving you a good education to create many



opportunities for you in life? What have you done in appreciation for their



efforts? It is ridiculous to talk of giving them a fitting burial upon their demise when putting food on the table was a daily struggle for them.



The immutable law of karma will certainly take care of such situations. We should be kind to our parents. We should show appreciation, and be thankful for the role they played in moulding us to be what we are today. We should always show appreciation for the lives of our loved ones. If there is anything good you want to do for them, do it without further procrastinating. You never know when they will make their exit or breathe their last.



Praise is a form of appreciation. When your ward performs well in school, praise



him. It will embolden and give him the confidence to work towards excellence.



You can be appreciative of your own life and achievements. When you are



thankful for what you have, you will end up having more. There is a lot to be



thankful for, your accommodation, transport, your loved ones, your career, the



natural environment that sustains life, and achievements you can be proud of.

When it comes to the business world, employees want to be appreciated for their



contributions to the success of the company. When they receive salary increases



and welfare packages as a form of appreciation, it will promote esprit de corps



and possible increase in productivity. Appreciation is the pivot around which goodness revolves. It is the flavour and aroma of life.



To wrap up, here is my favourite quote on appreciation from Ralph Marston who



wrote: “Make it a habit to tell people thank you. To express your appreciation,



sincerely and without the expectation of anything in return. Truly appreciate



those around you, and you’ll soon find many others around you. Truly appreciate



life, and you’ll find that you have more of it.” Thanks for allowing me to be part of your life transformation journey.