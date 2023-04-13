Will Africa be able to stop playing second fiddle to the western developed nations?

A map of Africa

Continental Africa and Africans are noted for playing second fiddle to the developed white man’s countries. Africans have the difficulty initiating any would-be worldwide-acceptable policies and programmes tailored for human convenience or welfare. All they are capable of doing is “follow, follow”, thus, taking to what the superior whites have done, or request them to do, especially, their social life but not ingenuity.

The empirical observation of the life of the African as it goes on in their African countries, vividly confirms the inability of the black man to manage their own affairs. Africans always look up to the whites for bailout in all their encounters, whether major or trivial. What type of people are these, if I may ask?



African continent, as big as it is with all the natural endowments granted to them by God, Africans are living in utter penury, left at the mercy of the whites for survival. What type of people and race are the Africans, if I should out of curiosity inquire?



Once, South Africa like her numerous sister African countries, looked up to the United States of America (USA) for succour and solace. However, for a reason or the other, they have scuttled to join what is now the BRICS.



What is BRICS and its purpose, many an African may wish to ask? “BRICS is an acronym for the powerful grouping of the world's leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The BRICS mechanism aims to promote peace, security, development and cooperation.



South Africa is a member of the African Union which has been around for donkey years. Why couldn’t it mobilise the union members to put up enforced policies and programmes same as it aims to enjoy by becoming the latter member of the BRICS?

Does that not go to tell you how the African is devoid of any intelligence, vision, dynamism, dedication and all the other quality characteristics needed for developing continental Africa for the good of her citizens?



In unity lies strength. The USA and Europe have formed a strong alliance to become militarily and economically robust in what are called NATO and G7 countries, respectively.



What is continental Africa with fifty-four countries doing? Why can’t they unite with a common purpose to become economically and militarily strong as the NATO/G7 or the BRICS countries?



O, poor Africans, when shall you be able to rid yourselves of the mental shackles of slavery you have hanging loosely invisibly around your neck for all these past several centuries?



Why can’t we stand on our feet to be counted by doing credible things of our own to prove to the world that we are not that hopeless as a race?

Do we Africans have any hope of survival should we continue to live lackadaisical life of which we are mockingly noted for, culminating in our subhuman?



Stand up, get up, stand up to prove to the world that Africa is not that a laughing stock dead continent abounding in irrational humans only worthy of decimation as is the view of some prosperous people.



I am tired and feeling sleepy so I shall call it a day, only to come back again to treat the same topic but in detail.