Will the Offinso royal families opposing the selection of Dr K. K. Sarpong as Offinsohene ever see justice?

There are certain royal family members opposing the election of super wealthy Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong (Dr K. K. Sarpong) as the successor paramount chief (Omanhene) to the late Offinso paramount chief, Nana Awiafe Akenten III, who passed into eternity on 2 October 2021.

Dr K. K. Sarpong is the former Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC).



The kingmakers, the queen and the royal family head of Offinso have unanimously elected K. K. Sarpong to fill the vacant Offinsohene post. However, it is a well-established fact that the matrilineal lineage of K. K. Sarpong at a point in their family tree was decoupled from ever ascending to the Offinso paramount throne.



The elders at the time sealed the ban on K. K. Sarpong’s maternal ancestry and their future generations with the invocation of the gods, river gods, curses and slaughtering of sheep as is required by tradition. This is what is called in the Akan traditional circles as “ya nnom abosom agu won so”.



When the above explained tradition takes place, it means the maternal family members of that particular lineage can never again ascend to the paramount throne of their traditional area.



Subsequently, K. K. Sarpong cannot, and should not, be allowed to occupy the Offinso paramount throne as long as the ban has become a permanent albatross hanging around his family’s neck.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has publicly acknowledged this fact hence rejecting the selection of K. K. Sarpong for the Offinso paramount stool.



However, like someone licking back his sputum which although, is anathema to Ashantis, especially their chiefs or traditional leaders, the Asante overlord has redirected how best K. K. Sarpong could be presented to him for enstoolment as Offinsohene despite the standing ban against his line of family?



Why this turnaround by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II? Has some huge money exchanged hands? Why did the kingmakers, queen and the family head select K. K. Sarpong in the first place? Did they not know their own history, or they were induced with bribe, the obvious occurrences, althoug illegal, when it comes to selecting a royal-candidate for a vacant paramount throne?



From the video below, I personally don’t see honesty and justice becoming the central core of the issue but dishonesty and injustice.



What do you see, watching the video?

I will rest my case and leave it with you to render your own judgment.



Ghana has a long way to go in her aspirations to advance if such acts of dishonesty and injustice are accepted as normal and allowed to continue.



Rockson Adofo