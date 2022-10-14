World Teachers’ Day: Let’s honour teachers in ‘spirit and truth’

File photo

October 5, every year is celebrated the world over as World Teachers’ Day. The day was instituted by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate the role teachers play in providing quality education at all levels.

This enables children and adults of all ages to learn to take part in and contribute to their local community and global society.



Education is the key to development everywhere and teachers' role in education is very crucial and, must be respected and honored everywhere.



Unfortunately, many governments around the world including my motherland Ghana and my home province Ontario just pay lip services to teachers. Politicians with their self-conceited ideologies are the most guilty ones here.



In Ghana, for example, teachers have been struggling to get their due share of the national cake from the Ghana government. Teachers are denied what will help them to deliver quality education in our schools.



During this year’s celebration of Teachers’ Day at Akosombo in the eastern region of Ghana, the former Vice-Dean of Students' Co-ordinator, Director of Research, Innovation, and Development of the University of Education, Winneba, Dr. Philip Siaw Kissi has advocated the government to pay books and research allowances to teachers in Junior and Senior High Schools.



Offering reasons for his call on the government to give allowances to teachers, the educationist explained that research was a vital exercise that enables teachers to acquire new knowledge and develop new understandings relating to teaching and learning of the subject.

"The educators benefit through various types of research as it helps them in having a better understanding of the subject. The new knowledge further helps in improving the educational practices of teachers and professors," he emphasized.



The former Vice-Dean of Students recalled a previous government mortgage policy that enabled teachers to acquire homes through loans. He then questioned the basis for the discontinuation of the policy which has made acquiring homes by teachers difficult.



Also, the Ontario government in Canada has been very confrontational to teacher unions in the province which have been demanding quality public education from the government through adequate funding of public education in the province.



The celebration of World Teachers' Day is among other reasons to reflect on the support teachers need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink ways ahead for the profession in transforming education in the world.



It is therefore crucial to honor teachers throughout the world by supporting them 'in truth and in spirit' to be able to do their work well in the interest of our children, especially those who attend public schools.