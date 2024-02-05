Yahu Blackwell will marry in Ghana, ending the slave trade's vicious cycle of Gas born in the USA

Yahu Blackwell is the first Osu Noryaa Mantse and Asafoiatse from the 400 year African diaspora

Divisional Osu Chief “Osu Noryaa Mantse” Yah’Kwame Nii Ayi Amaa Blackwell (Yahu Blackwell) is the first Osu Noryaa Mantse and Asafoiatse from the 400 year African diaspora.

He is from a royal line of Ga’s that was captured and held at the Osu Castle, sold and enslaved after arriving in Yorktown, Virginia USA.



(Trans Atlantic Slave Trade)



His ancestors later settled in Northumberland County Virginia (as slaves) as well as other plantations within the state of Virginia.



The new chieftain (Osu Noryaa Mantse & Asafoiatse) is the Divisional King At Large, overseeing the political affairs for the future development of the Osu monarchy and Osu’s military defense.

After 400 years of enslaved Ga’s in the Americas, the chieftain has returned to his homeland. Vowing to take a fellow Ghanaian wife and have his first child born back on Ghana soil.



Sources say … We are witnessing one of Ghana’s future wealthiest families, and the biggest wedding Ghana has ever seen. The chief has selected a bride from the Adio family.



Ghana is excited to see what’s to come from the new Osu Noryaa Mantse.



