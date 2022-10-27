Yet another depressing day in NDC politics

Asiedu Nketia launched his campaign yesterday

I watched Asiedu Nketia's rather dispiriting campaign launch yesterday, and I can't begin to express just how depressed I am now.

Oh yes, I'm sick to the very pit of my stomach simply because people who ought to know better have chosen to elevate their factional and personal interests above the collective good of the NDC.



How is it okay for members of parliament and national executive committee members gathering to openly endorse Asiedu Nketia for his continuity chaos agenda with the chairmanship bid?



Even more tellingly, the residual belief in Asiedu Nketia, and the fact that he still has something to offer after seventeen(17) good years in the helm of NDC affairs?



The reality, which these people seem incapable of seeing, is that the rules governing the conduct of elections in the NDC debars members of NEC from taking sides with candidates. It is pretty clear in the books but they simply don't give a hoot about anything.



That's why all this hideous henchmen actually gathered at Kama Conference Centre to plot Ampofo's removal as chairman, feigning ignorance and forgetting that their actions could portend major trouble for the party. You set out to humiliate Ampofo in this manner and expect him to come around to join hands with you in 2024? Are they not aware that they are actually picking unnecessary fight with people whose votes will be needed in the not-too-distant future? It is utterly abhorrent and enraging that these desperate politicians, many of whom have reached their twilight years still want to sail merrily on while the fortunes of the party continue in a downward spiral.

The leadership 'civil war' that will consume NDC politics will surpass the biggest implosion in history. There is too much to fight about, and it really beggars belief that these guys are so blinded to the obvious.



Truth is, it will take a lot to get Ampofo and his followers to forgive the party for this treachery, particularly when there is a clear evidence of vast conspiratorial plot.



A lot of us knew from the Mahama years of confusion that the levels of delusion that exist within the party are almost boundless but the idea of trying to unseat Ampofo and install Asiedu Nketia really takes it to a whole new level.



We're talking about the same Asiedu Nketia who failed to get a grip on the party, and supervised the desecration of Rawlings all in an attempt to alienate him from the party he founded - The same Asiedu Nketia whose leadership failed to make structures work in the party - We’ve seen how the party under his leadership, with impunity cheered Hannah Bissiw on when she flouted the regulations governing the conduct of parliamentary elections by holding on to the Women’s Organizer position at the time she was contesting for the Tano South seat. It was clearly against the spirit of the NDC constitution and yet Asiedu Nketia enabled it. Now, after 17years in absolute control, he's proposing a term limit for NDC office holders.



Farcical, isn't it?

All through his General Secretary era, when we were told that black is white, that right is wrong and that up is down, I clung on to the belief that one day things would get back to normal, and that rules would be followed. I did allow myself to believe that it would be normal.



Regrettably, it doesn't look like we're ever going to get to normalcy - We're all so fecked, and certainly with Asiedu Nketia continuing as chairman, the NDC farce will continue without pause.



I'm just hopeful that the incoming General Secretary will steer the party on a new direction starting on the long, painful journey back from the delusions of the last 10 years, but then again, I won't hold my breath, as all too often people cling to their delusions even if it means sacrificing the collective good.



It is all grim and hopeless situation????