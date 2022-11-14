You, Catholic bishops, have greatly disappointed Ghanaians

File Photo

On November 11, 2022, after their Annual Plenary Assembly, the Ghana Catholic Bishops issued a formal communiqué requesting President Nana Akufo Addo to address the corruption problem that has destroyed Ghana's infrastructures and caused the collapse of the economy, the national currency, a high rate of crime, an enormous debt without accountability, and a high rate of unemployment.

I have a question for the bishops of the Catholic Church in Ghana: Why did you neglect your religious duties and waited for such terrible things and destruction to occur in Ghana before warning the president to take the fight against corruption seriously? Where were you when the manifestation of massive corruption under this current government began to unfold and show signs that Ghana is on a path of destruction that will affect the nation and the entire population?



Since you are men of God, I must choose my words carefully to avoid offending you, but I will say without hesitation that you disregarded the responsibilities God gave you to improve Ghana by ignoring the wrongdoings that the NPP government had engaged in, which resulted in the man-made and unnecessary hardships that have engulfed the country without immediate solutions.



John Mahama may not be in a position of authority, but if I don't mention his leadership in my writing, the article has no purpose. During his era that Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie's Aglow International Ministries, the Pharisees, and the Sadducees, rose against Mahama, you Catholic bishops will agree with me that it was nowhere like as bad as the one in place now.



So why is it that now that the NPP government and its inept leader, Akufo Addo, have completely ruined Ghana, no one could hear the same voices that berated John Mahama, accusing him of corruption and incompetence? Have you bishops now recognized the severity and effect of Akufo Addo's corruption on Ghana? Is it accurate to state that the "Aglow" worshiping group did all these wrongs against Mahama to benefit financially and otherwise from the NPP government?



As a leader, Mahama ensured that projects were created in communities across Ghana despite his flaws, which is why, after Kwame Nkrumah, no other Ghanaian leader has overseen the execution of as many unfinished projects as John Mahama, including public schools, hospitals, and housing for the populace.

I recently published a post titled "Ghanaians Must Resist Being Brainwashed Into Believing That The NPP And NDC Are The Same," on November 6, 2022, to demonstrate the initiatives the former Ghanaian leader undertook. I included John Mahama's accomplishments in Ghana in this article. At that time, business was booming since the ports' environment fostered both domestic and foreign investment.



All of the investments came to an end when corruption at the Ghana Harbour and Ports Authority significantly increased due to the outrageously high tariffs the NPP government imposed to support their addiction to corruption. Additionally, because Akufo Addo and Bawumia have not accomplished nearly as much as Mahama did while lying about it everywhere they go, the enraged public boos them.



Since Akufo Addo and Mahammudu Bawumia, the vice president of the NPP, find it difficult to recognize failures and accept responsibilities, the only course of action when they are booed is to blame the NDC. Every failure of the NPP has been attributed to Mahama, COVID, or the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Is this not embarrassing for the country and the rest of the world?



You, Catholic bishops, have greatly disappointed me because you contributed to Ghana's current crisis. Your prompt action could have stopped mothers from being enticed to kill their children, as many have already started doing, and lessened the unnecessary hardship that has hit the country so severely that many are contemplating committing suicide.



The country's religious leaders are all losing their minds because they lost vision. How can religious leaders pray for the country's illegal mining to end? What's wrong with you folks, anyway? Only through an efficient judicial system can the destructive male behavior be confronted and reduced; otherwise, crime will increase.

I must thus inform the Catholic bishops who are urging the president to fight against corruption that they are not serious individuals and that the president is likewise a joke. They ought to have advised the president to establish an efficient judicial system to imprison Ghana's corrupt and illegal mining politicians, who are to blame for the disaster that has befallen the country.



Ghana can never fight corruption successfully without putting corrupt politicians in jail. One of the reasons both the living and the dead politicians in the NPP government are corrupt. The law is not perfect throughout the world but in the United States of America, they have sentenced several corrupt politicians to prison, that is why the country has been successful.



You can only comprehend why many people enjoy reading Joel Savage's posts because I provide reliable citations to back up what I write. On December 28, 2021, ModernGhana published the article "Fighting Against Corruption Is Not By Mouth Akufo Addo, These Corrupt American Politicians Were Jailed."