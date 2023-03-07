You are politically incorrect, Mr. Nuamah!

Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, a former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso

In recent times, elections in our motherland are won by a kaleidoscope of factors. And as the connoisseurs have rightly emphasised, it is as a result of the political maturity which has engulfed and embellished our political landscape, a feat that can be said to be a feather in our political cap.

In light of this, it is hilariously curious for the former MP for Kwadaso, Mr Kwadwo Nuamah to pontificate that the NPP won the 2016 and 2020 elections because of the One District One Factory (IDIF) Policy introduced by Mr Alan “Cash” Kyerematen, and not the Free SHS Policy and the other policies His Excellency President NADAA propagated.



The former MP ought to be admonished to hesitate slowly in his aesthetic encomiums for Alan Cash. What is being trumpeted here is that regardless of where one’s pendulum of support swings to, it would be politically expedient for us to be guarded against desperate attempts to pull the wool over the eyes of people, just in the name of amassing political points.



Of course, Alan Cash has carved a remarkable niche for himself in the pantheon of Ghanaian politicians and leaders. His achievements at the Ministry of Trade and Industry are enviable. However, Mr Nuamah has made himself quite obnoxious by pointing to a policy that finds itself on the proverbial struggling board as the veritable saviour that propelled His Excellency NADAA to the presidency. Isn’t it unpardonably churlish for anyone to speak about a policy which has not made any significant impact in the lives of Ghanaians in such a manner?



Well, even if one refrains from calling it “jejune analysis”, one cannot turn a blind eye to the plethora of questions surrounding it. Several policies were propagated by the NPP, so why is the former MP for Kwadaso asserting that it was only the IDIF that helped the party to win the elections? Can the former MP substantiate it with empirical evidence? It makes one wonder what all the fuss is about. What we are not adequately being informed about is whether or not the party members themselves have lost confidence in the Free SHS Policy.



Suffice it to observe, nevertheless, that it sounds insulting to the intelligence of Ghanaians. What the former MP seems to be saying is that Ghanaians are not politically discerning. What needs to be brutally and blatantly highlighted is the painfully inexcusable fact that both the NPP and NDC have taken Ghanaians for granted for far too long and keep hurting our interests in apocalyptic proportions on a daily basis.

Under the tutelage of those two old horses, Ghanaians have been forced to eke out an existence on a few cedis a day, wracking our nights with nightmarish hallucinations. Mr Nuamah needs to vigorously mount pressure on his party members to do everything sagaciously possible to salvage our ailing and failing economy and desist from gratuitously dabbling in wounding aspersions.



For me, our challenge is that some people presumptuously envisage themselves to wield the quintessential authority to influence the colour and shape of the political fortunes of the country by surreptitiously campaigning for their “man”.



Well, the thumb power resides with the Ghanaian people, whose intelligence you have already impugned by heretically asserting that they voted for the NPP based on only the IDIF, which is not making any positive impact in our lives. Do you expect us to vote for you again?



(kwabena25@hotmail.com)