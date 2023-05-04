Your behaviour at our entry points is 'killing' tourism in Ghana

Ghana Tourism Authority logo

Tourism is gradually becoming the backbone of the Ghanaian economy. Tourism has the potential to bring foreign direct investments, create decent jobs and employment for the teeming unemployed youth in the county.

Tourism over the years has proven to be a major source of revenue for Ghana, it can also be a major renewable export source, and it has the potential to add to the local economy in a variety of ways. (We will revisit this topic: importance of tourism to the Ghanaian economy another time).



The first experience of a tourist or traveller to Ghana is through our various entries, especially our world-class International airport; Kotoka International Airport (KIA). Unfortunately, a few officers and other employees at the airport and some borders have made this experience hell for most travellers.



Instead of these officers and workers at the entry points helping travellers with documentation, some of these workers have turned their noble job into an opportunity to literally force travellers to give them money, sometimes delaying them unnecessarily. This act is becoming embarrassing to the country, and counterproductive to efforts being made to attract foreign direct investment and also entice international travellers (tourists) to visit the country.

The information reaching the African Tourism Research Network (a Civil Society Organisation with the aim of promoting ethical, responsible, and Sustainable travel and tourism) is appalling unfortunate and humiliating to Ghanaians. We wish to call on all authorities, officers, and workers at all the entry points to Ghana especially, the Kotoka International Airport to desist from this shameful act and be good ambassadors for Ghana at the entry points.



Together let us make Ghana a place for tourism to want to come to and attract direct foreign investments into the country.