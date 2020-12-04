Your home safety and decor pack for the yuletide

[File photo] Real estate houses

It’s been one curious year. Yes curious is how best to describe it, it got us digging deep to find strength, courage to navigate the challenges but through it all, we are grateful for life and we will be sure celebrating Christmas come December 25th, even if it’s a toned down version.

As always, we will want to do a few touch ups and clean ups after the merry making. To guide you here are few tips we have put together. Chew upon them and you will be sure to have a great time, this yuletide. Ready? Let’s go!



DIY (Do It Yourself) Home Painting Tips



So, if there’s any reminder that it’s Christmas, it must repainted houses. If you are planning to repaint your house but cash is a constraint, here are a few D.I.Y tips:



Prep the Surface



For new paint to adhere securely to walls or surfaces, proper preparation is required. Before you paint, ensure surfaces are cleaned to remove cobwebs, dirt, mildew, and chalky residue.



Start in the Shade



When you paint directly in sunlight, the paint dries too quickly, adheres poorly and becomes flaky. So, your best bet is to start painting on the shady side of the house.

Paint from the Top



Start painting from the top of the house and work your way down. This ensures a tidy finish and less overlaps. When you are done, allow at least 24 hours for paint to dry thoroughly before resetting furniture and fittings that were shifted.



Now your house is looking the part for the celebration!



Child Proofing Tips



So, often times, we get caught up in our Christmas festivities and forget to keep an eye on the kids. In order not ruin your celebrations, here are few child proofing tips you need to consider.



Never leave drawers open as they may serve as ladders for kids to climb.



Swimming pool areas must also be gated and well fenced to help make safer.

Cook on the back burners as much as possible to prevent nearness to hot pots and pans for babies.



Coffee tables and other furniture with sharp corners must also be kept away or covered with cushioned corner and edge protectors.



Empty baths and buckets with water as soon as you’re done using them to help prevent drowning as babies can drown in about just an inch of water.



If you don’t remember any of these at all, stick to the best childproof tip which is; always supervise and be on your guard with children and do not leave them unattended.



Getting rid of stains



There is nothing as annoying or frustrating as trying to get rid of that stubborn stain in your napkins and tablecloths. But there is a trick to it, in one, two steps.



Add four or five black tea bags to a bucket of hot water and let them steep for 10 minutes.

Remove the tea bags, add the cloth (swish it around so it absorbs the water), and let it sit until you reach the desired shade. Let it dry and then wash in cold water.



“Agbenaaa!!” You napkins and tablecloths are as good as new!



Home safety Tips



Over the course of the Christmas celebration, a lot of us get caught up in all the cooking, decoration and partying and fail to take safety precautions. Here are a few reminders to keep the yuletide incident and fire free.



Since you are going to be using the stove more than usual, check for cracks or rodent bites in your gas tank hose as gas leaks could cause fire.



Ideally, refrain from using firecrackers or, but if you must, make sure that you are in an open area and that there’s only one source of fire for everybody.



If you are using an old set of lights to decorate your Christmas tree, be sure to check for faulty bulbs and possible damages or breakages to the wires and replace before wrapping the lights around the tree.

Christmas Tree Decor Tips



Choose a White or Green tree depending on colour of your room. Rule of thumb is to choose a white tree against a darker background and green against a lighter background.



Ornaments like small balls and globe lights should be arranged with smallest at the top and largest at the bottom.



Now my favourite part, the lights! Starting at the bottom, string the lights around in no obvious pattern, working your way up and deeper into the branches. This creates a subtle and natural glow.