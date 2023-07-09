Yvonne Nelson's melons

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Following the launch of her tell-it-all or what some would arguably say selective memoir, Yvonne has come under a barrage of several criticisms, attacks and condemnation. I wonder how she'll be able to swallow all these comments unscathed. Given this hullaballoo, my only palliative counsel for her is that she safeguards her breast. For now, that part of her body is what matters most.

In this context, the breast refers to "The front of the body from the neck to the abdomen" (WordWeb). This section of the body contains vital and sensitive organs and tissues like the trachea, bronchi, lungs, heart and a part (esophagus) of the digestive system. A scrap of insult to any of the aforementioned can be fatal. Hence, the needful concern for them to be protected.



Satan attacks our breasts by pointing accusing fingers at us. After the apocalyptic battle that saw his colossal defeat and hurling down, the earth was alerted, “For the accuser of our brothers and sisters, who accuses them before our God day and night, has been hurled down... woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short" (Rev. 12:10, 12).



Satan is so passionate and such an expert in accusation to the degree that his indictments can fill one with hopeless guilt and make him see himself unfit as a child of God. Consequently, the 'soulic' organs of one who yields to his attacks become diseased and necrotic. What's more, the miserable death of the sufferer. Knowing this, Paul encouraged the Ephesian brethren to put on the breastplate of God's righteousness (Eph. 6:14).

When one wears the breastplate of God's righteousness, it covers his sinful anatomy. Thus, when Satan approaches him to find fault and make him feel unworthy, he shows him a righteousness that isn't his but God's. In this, the child of God has victory over the devil's malicious schemes. Apart from Ms Nelson, every Christian should protect his or her breast with the breastplate of God's purity. That is how he or she can stand firm against Satan.



If you wish to acquire a breastplate for yourself, all you need to do is to believe (Mark 16:16), repent (Luke 13:3), confess (Rom. 10:10), baptize (Acts 22:16), be added to his church (Acts 2:47), and walk in newness of life (Rom. 6:3,4).