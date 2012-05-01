APRAPRANSA







As with any Ghanaian dish there are many variations on preparation and aprapransa is no exception. Aprapransa is often made from leftover palmnut soup and is normally eaten on special occassions. It contains crabs, beans and fish and is satisfyingly dense and delicious.



The recipe below is taken from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Ingredients:

2 cups heaped roasted corn flour (like the type made to use Tom Brown) 1 serving spoonful palm oil 2 medium-sized tomatoes 1 medium-sized onion 1 small piece smoked fish Salted fish/momoni (optional) ½ cup of beans (optional) Pepper and salt to taste Crabs (optional)

Method: