LIGHT SOUP

Light soup with smoked, dried or fresh fish, snail or goat, chicken or meat is easy to prepare. The recipe below is for light soup with chicken but you can use any other meat or fish.



Ingredients:

1 chicken, cut into pieces

2 large onions, chopped

3 garden eggs, cut in half

Chopped tomatoes

Chicken stock cube (Jumbo/Maggi/Onga)

Hot red pepper, to taste

Garlic

Instructions:

Place the chicken and onion in a sauce pan add ginger, garlic and Jumbo chicken powder and a little water.



Cover and turn the heat on medium to high heat cook for 10-15 minutes



When the ingredients start to simmer, add chopped tomatoes turn the heat down to medium to low.



Add the garden egg and hot pepper cook on low heat for 10 minutes until chicken is tender and the gardens eggs are soft - add water if necessary. Remove the chicken and seive the remaning ingredients. Add the seived liquid back to the pan and simmer until the chicken is cooked.



Serve with fufu.